BD, Vietnam to work for achieving higher economic growth

Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien has pledged that his country will continue to work together with Bangladesh to achieve higher economic growth akin with the development goals of the two countries.

"I strongly believe Viet Nam and Bangladesh will maintain higher economic growth and keep moving towards realizing the targets to be upper middle-income countries in 2030 and then developed high-income countries in early 2040," he said.

While speaking at the 77th Vietnamese National Day reception at a city hotel on Friday night, the envoy said the two countries will continue to cooperate in living up to the dreams of the Fathers of Nations - Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh.

He said like the vision for 2030 and 2041 of the government of Bangladesh, the National Congress of the Communist Party of Viet Nam has also set the national development goals for 2030 and 2045.

He said Viet Nam has been and will always be a friend, reliable partner and a responsible member of the international community.

"The government of Viet Nam hopes to join hands with Bangladesh and other countries to address traditional and non-traditional security challenges, to work towards a peaceful world of more sustained, inclusive and humanistic development," he said.

Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque spoke as chief guest in the reception attended by politicians, diplomats, business leaders and cultural activists.

Razzaque laid emphasis on enhancing trade and investment between the two countries and sought market access of diversified products of Bangladesh to Viet Nam.

He also sought Viet Nam's cooperation in resolving the Rohingya crisis, noting that not a single Myanmar's national had been repatriated though Bangladesh is taking the burden of 1.2 million Rohingyas.

The ambassador said the size and growth rate of his country's economy are soaring. "From a poor, least developed country, Viet Nam has become a middle-income developing nation, with a population of nearly 100 million, enjoying per-capita income over US$3,500."

He said the government and people of Viet Nam always keep in their hearts and treasure the invaluable companionship and fruitful cooperation of the government and people of Bangladesh like all foreign countries, international organizations and international community to Viet Nam, during their struggle for independence in the past, as well as in our present cause of national defense and development.

Exactly 77 years ago, on 2nd September 1945, at the grand assembly at the historic Ba Dinh Square, President Ho Chi Minh, Viet Nam's national hero read the Declaration of Independence. It led to the birth of the Democratic Republic of Viet Nam which is Socialist Republic of Viet Nam today. -UNB











