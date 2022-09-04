Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 September, 2022, 3:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD, Vietnam to work for achieving higher economic growth

Published : Sunday, 4 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien has pledged that his country will continue to work together with Bangladesh to achieve higher economic growth akin with the development goals of the two countries.
"I strongly believe Viet Nam and Bangladesh will maintain higher economic growth and keep moving towards realizing the targets to be upper middle-income countries in 2030 and then developed high-income countries in early 2040," he said.
While speaking at the 77th Vietnamese National Day reception at a city hotel on Friday night, the envoy said the two countries will continue to cooperate in living up to the dreams of the Fathers of Nations - Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh.
He said like the vision for 2030 and 2041 of the government of Bangladesh, the National Congress of the Communist Party of Viet Nam has also set the national development goals for 2030 and 2045.
He said Viet Nam has been and will always be a friend, reliable partner and a responsible member of the international community.
"The government of Viet Nam hopes to join hands with Bangladesh and other countries to address traditional and non-traditional security challenges, to work towards a peaceful world of more sustained, inclusive and humanistic development," he said.
Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque spoke as chief guest in the reception attended by politicians, diplomats, business leaders and cultural activists.
Razzaque laid emphasis on enhancing trade and investment between the two countries and sought market access of diversified products of Bangladesh to Viet Nam.
He also sought Viet Nam's cooperation in resolving the Rohingya crisis, noting that not a single Myanmar's national had been repatriated though Bangladesh is taking the burden of 1.2 million Rohingyas.  
The ambassador said the size and growth rate of his country's economy are soaring. "From a poor, least developed country, Viet Nam has become a middle-income developing nation, with a population of nearly 100 million, enjoying per-capita income over US$3,500."
He said the government and people of Viet Nam always keep in their hearts and treasure the invaluable companionship and fruitful cooperation of the government and people of Bangladesh like all foreign countries, international organizations and international community to Viet Nam, during their struggle for independence in the past, as well as in our present cause of national defense and development.
Exactly 77 years ago, on 2nd September 1945, at the grand assembly at the historic Ba Dinh Square, President Ho Chi Minh, Viet Nam's national hero read the Declaration of Independence. It led to the birth of the Democratic Republic of Viet Nam  which is Socialist Republic of Viet Nam today.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GIB-BB signs refinancing agreement for CMSMEs
BANKING EVENT
Karmasangsthan Bank tops in APA assessment
Pak trade deficit widens by 28.89pc in August
World food prices fall for fifth month in a row: UN
Manipur traders seek corridor facilities from Bangladesh
Tripura's trade with BD grew by 158pc in 3 years
BPGMEA re-elects Shamim Ahmed as a President


Latest News
No more refugees from Myanmar this time: FM
Outgoing Vatican Ambassador calls on PM
BNP demands probe into use of Chinese Rifle by police
'Sheikh Saheb's daughter listens to our voices, what else can be more joyous for us!'
Cricketer Al Amin absconding since case filed against him
Erdogan tells Putin Turkey can mediate in Ukraine nuclear plant standoff
Bangladesh sees another Covid death
Dengue death toll rises to 23 as another dies
Myanmar junta leader to visit Russia next week
EU ready if Russia turns off gas supplies: Gentiloni
Most Read News
Ousted Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa returns home
Thousands ordered to evacuate as rapid wildfire spreads in California
Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajote Central Committee forms a human chain
Chattogram University teacher killed in road accident
Smoke and fire rise from burning tyres as Palestinian demonstrators
Govt looking for flexible loans from sources other than IMF
Beyond the dichotomy between banks and markets
Dr Selina Hayat Ivy inaugurates the farmers market
Russian crude oil test begins at ERL
Consequences of Rampal Power Plant on environment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft