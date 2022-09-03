Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 September, 2022, 12:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Private health care outlets must display   license number

Published : Saturday, 3 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169
Staff Correspondent  

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has instructed all private hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and blood banks in the country to add the license number with the expiry date on the signboards.
This instruction has given in an order signed by Belal Hossain, Director of Hospitals and Clinics Branch of DGHS.
This instruction has given by the DGHS during the operation against unauthorized medical centres. It has also been warned that punishable action will be taken against those concerned if the instructions are not followed.
It is said that all the private hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and blood banks of the country should hang the license number
with the expiry date on the signboard. It should be displayed with QR code if necessary. Otherwise, legal action will be taken against the concerned institution.
However, the DGHS has been conducting operations against unauthorized private hospitals, clinics, blood banks and diagnostic centres since August 29.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No more water subsidy for Dhaka customers: LGRD Minister
Top cleric among 18 killed in Afghanistan mosque blast
Private health care outlets must display   license number
Rising energy prices could fuel social unrest across Europe this winter
8,000 BNP activists sued in 3 districts
Thrust on media campaigns, cultural activities to prevent rape
13 held for TSP adulteration
Mugging on rise, while police intervention missing


Latest News
Tea workers eagerly waiting to sit with PM
Two killed in Meherpur lightning strike
Tourist drowns in Jaflong
Russia scraps gas pipeline reopening, stoking European fuel fears
Dhaka’s air quality turns ‘moderate’
Chattogram University teacher killed in road accident
Sheikh Hasina Gold Cup Football Tournament launched in Bhola
Serena falls in 3rd round of US Open, retirement expected
Snake bite kills man in Panchagarh
Teacher electrocuted in Noakhali
Most Read News
Youth caught while selling girl at prostitution alluring to marry her
Bangladesh allocates Tk 1.40 crore in aid for flood-hit Pakistan
India to commission its first home-made aircraft carrier Friday
Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 3 years for voting fraud
NID services under Home Ministry will affect EC activities: CEC
IGP doesn't want to blame US admn for imposing sanction on him
Hematology Dept of BSMMU opens six clinics
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen speaking at a programme
Bangladesh will not go the Sri Lanka way
Russia's Lukoil chief who criticised Ukraine war 'dies falling from window'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft