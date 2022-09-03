Private health care outlets must display   license number

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has instructed all private hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and blood banks in the country to add the license number with the expiry date on the signboards.

This instruction has given in an order signed by Belal Hossain, Director of Hospitals and Clinics Branch of DGHS.

This instruction has given by the DGHS during the operation against unauthorized medical centres. It has also been warned that punishable action will be taken against those concerned if the instructions are not followed.

It is said that all the private hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and blood banks of the country should hang the license number

with the expiry date on the signboard. It should be displayed with QR code if necessary. Otherwise, legal action will be taken against the concerned institution.

However, the DGHS has been conducting operations against unauthorized private hospitals, clinics, blood banks and diagnostic centres since August 29.











