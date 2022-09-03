8,000 BNP activists sued in 3 districts

Police filed cases against 8 thousand BNP leaders and activists in Narayanganj, Manikganj and Netrakona district.

BNP Juba Dal activist Shaon Mahmud was shot dead by the police during the Narayanganj BNP foundation anniversary programme on Thursday. Shaon's elder brother Milon Pradhan filed a case against 5,000 unidentified BNP leaders and activists at Narayanganj Sadar Model Police Station at around 2:00pm on Thursday, but no one's name was mentioned in the list of accused. Among them, 10 BNP leaders and activists were arrested, said Narayanganj Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Amir Khosru.

On Friday, Amir Khosru

told the media, "After the clash on Thursday afternoon, 10 people were arrested from the spot and its surroundings. Their arrest will be shown in the case filed in connection with the attack on the police. The process of this case is also going on. The names of those arrested will be announced soon."

According to the statement of the case, Shaon died of serious injuries due to the picketing and firing by the BNP activists and its allied organizations while passing through the road.

A relative of slain Juba Dal leader Shaon Mahmood told the media on condition of anonymity, "On Thursday night, when Milan (Elder brother of deceased) went to bring the dead body of his younger brother Shaon, the police took his signature. Milan does not know what was written in the case. He signed on the paper without knowing anything."

Shaon's brother Milan told the media, "The case was filed. But I don't know the details."

About not knowing the content of the plaintiff's case, SP Amir Khosru said, "It is not correct. The plaintiff knows everything."

A case was filed in connection with the clash between BNP leaders and workers with the police in Manikganj on Thursday night. Sub Inspector (SI) Abdul Liton filed the case as the plaintiff. Two and a half thousand leaders and workers of BNP and its affiliated organizations were accused in this.

The case was filed on charges of assaulting the police and obstructing government work. It mentions the names of 33 leaders and workers of BNP and allied organizations. Besides, the rest of the accused are unidentified BNP leaders and activists.

Police arrested three leaders and workers of BNP from the scene during the clash. They are Sadar Upazila BNP acting president Fazlul Haque, Juba Dal leader Salim Mohammad and Chhatra Dal leader Rubel Mahmud. Later they were accused in this case.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Manikganj Sadar Police Station Abdur Rauf Sarkar said that the three arrested accused were sent to the court on Friday afternoon. The operation to arrest the other accused is continuing.

A case was also filed against 500 BNP leaders and workers in connection with the clash with the police in Netrokona. Among them, the names of 34 people were mentioned with Abdullah Al Mamun Khan, the senior Vice President of the district Juba Dal, as the main accused. The other accused are unknown.

Netrakona Model Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Khandaker Al Mamun filed the case as the plaintiff on Thursday night.

Confirming the case on Friday morning, Khandaker Shaker Ahmed, Officer-in-Charge of Netrokona Model Police Station, told the media, "SI Khandaker Al Mamun, who was injured on charges of obstructing government work and assaulting the police, has become the plaintiff in the case."

"400 to 500 anonymous accused were named in the case, including 34 people. Among them, the 12 people were arrested after the incident. Operation is going on to arrest the other accused in the case."















