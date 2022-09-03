Video
Saturday, 3 September, 2022
Home Front Page

Thrust on media campaigns, cultural activities to prevent rape

Published : Saturday, 3 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Banani Mallick

Making provision of death penalty for rape  on October 13, 2020, in the wake of anti-rape movement across the country, appears to have yielded no result as the number of rape of women and girls are increasing alarmingly.
Newspaper reports, surveys by private organizations, records of police headquarters-with regards to rape and gang rape data can help anyone peep into the numbers of rapes in the country.
Human rights activist think that lack of proper enforcement of laws, weak judicial process, lengthy process and culture of impunity continue to increase the incidence of rapes.
Sultana Kamal, eminent Human Right activist, was asked what initiatives can help prevent such brutal acts while she was participating in a discussion on the recent attacks against minority people, said that if the long process of rape cases is not stopped, then the benefit of the law will not be visible.
Besides, she also suggested rape accused should be punished through speedy trial and any kind of social, political and administrative abetment of perpetrators should be held accountable, if necessary brought to justice.  
"We have not seen any active initiative focusing on the maximum punishment for rape. But earlier we have witnessed active media campaigns, dramas and talks centering the issue like prevention of acid terrorism and adoption of law with regards to acid throwing," she told the Daily Observer.
"We have witnessed that even if the public does not respect the law, many obey the law for fear of punishment for violating the law. Similarly, as a consequence of rape, the issue of maximum justice for the rapist should be brought the forefront of the campaign. Along with this, the education of family and social values should also be circulated," she added.  
Dr Meleka Banu, General Secretary of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, said that rape is now a new fear in a the same way acid throwing  was.
"Now we feel rape is the constant fear of women and girls. They can be raped at any time, whether in door or outdoors," she said.
However, referring to the recent recurrence of a particular type of rape which has raised concerns about the type of rape, she said that incidents of gang rapes, while hanging out with friends are on the rise, is being published in the media, she said.
In last July, a girl was gang-raped while she went outside with her boyfriend in Jessore.
This year, two people have been arrested in the case of rape of a school girl in Panchagarh, and      young woman was gang-raped while visiting with a friend in Noakhali Sadar Upazila.
In 2017, a housewife, 22, was raped while visiting Senbagh in Noakhali, the house wife's husband was tied to a tree and she was raped.
In February this year, in Palash Upazila of Narsingdi, the husband was beaten and the wife was raped in turn.
According to the National Emergency Service 999, the number of calls alleging abuse of women and children has increased significantly.
It suggests till July this year, they have received 11,959 calls alleging violence against women and children.
Among them, there are 619 cases of rape, 314 attempted rapes, 268 sexual assaults, 31 threats of rape and 1,099 cases of molestation and sexual harassment.
There were 12,169 calls in 2021, 6,331 in 2020, 3,115 in 2019 and 2,292 in 2018.
More information with regards to rape can be found out by keeping an eye on report of the Police Headquarters.
In the first seven months of this year, 7,350 cases were filed against women and children, including 3,523 cases of rape.
Analysing the data of Bangladesh Police Headquarters, it has been found that rapes cases have increased by 10 per cent this year compared to 2018.
In 2018, there were 10,408 cases of abuse of women and children, among them, rape cases were 38 per cent.
Apart from this, 43 per cent in 2019, 48 per cent in 2020 and 49 per cent in 2021 were cases of rape and rape is 48 per cent in the first seven months of this year.
All the rape cases are not being covered by media so it is not possible to know about the current reality with regards to various forms of violence against women.
In the first six months of this year, 476 women were raped in the country, according to the human rights organization Ain O Salish Kendro, there is 24 women were killed after rape, six women and girls committed suicide after being raped.
According to the information of the organization, there have been incidents of rape in almost all the districts of the country.
The highest number of rapes occurred in Dhaka, 47 after that, 37 incidents of rape occurred in Narayanganj, 27 in Chattogram, 22 in Gazipur and 15 in Noakhali.
The survey report also suggests that 807 children were subjected to various forms of torture and murder in the last six months.
Among them, 152 children were murdered, 26 children committed suicide, and 56 children's bodies were recorded at various times, 13 children died mysteriously and one child was murdered after being failed to rape her.


