Saturday, 3 September, 2022, 12:19 PM
13 held for TSP adulteration

Published : Saturday, 3 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171
Our Correspondent

RAB arrested 13 men for adulteration of TSP fertilizer in Bogura on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

RAB has seized seven trucks of TSP fertilizers brought from Patenga TSP complex in Chittagong to Bafa warehouse in Bogura.
Company commander of RAB-12 Bogura office Touhidul Mobin Khan said the tests proved the fertilizers adulterated at a press conference of RAB-12 Bogura office at 12 noon on Friday.
The company commander said that on August 27, 12 trucks of fertilizer left from Patenga TSP complex in Chittagong for distribution in Bogura. The fertilizers arrived at Bangladesh Fertilizer (BAFA) Bogura warehouse on August 29. However, before this, during a break in the journey, the original fertilizer of TSP was removed from the truck at Savar Hemayetpur in Dhaka and adulterated fertilizer was handed over to 7 trucks. One of the country's top intelligence agencies keeps the entire process under their watch from Patenga. During this time, the agency confirmed
about adulteration of fertilizers in Hemayetpur. They told the RAB about the video footage and all the evidence. After that the Bogura district administration was informed to stop the fertilizer disposal process.
Later, the samples obtained from the seized trucks were found to be adulterated in the Rajshahi Soil Resource Development Institute's lab tests. After that on Thursday evening, RAB raided and arrested 13 people including 7 truck drivers and assistants from Bogura Bafa warehouse.
He also said that these fertilizers were being distributed through a transport contractor named MHR Enterprise of Dewan Hat, Chittagong. According to Gowanda information and video footage sources, 13 workers of 7 trucks, which were found to be adulterated, are involved in this incident. And they all work for MHR organization. For this, legal action will be taken against the company along with the 13 people detained. Officials of Chittagong TSP fertilizer factory will file a case as plaintiff in this incident. Apart from this, 11 other trucks held in Bafa warehouse along with drivers and assistants have been kept under surveillance. Action will be taken in this regard after the examination report.
The arrestees are Nur Hossain (26) of Banyarpur in Savar, Tarek (19) of Nagarkonda area, Shakeel (32) of the same area, Hanif (32), Abdul Awal (50) of Boliyapur in Savar, Abdul Awal (50) of Nagarkonda village in Savar. Shakeel (31) Jahangir Alam of Payravati village in Rangpur Mithapukur, Shah Alam (43) of Manikganj village in Manikganj Daulatpur, Abul Bashar (28) of Savar Boliyapur, Jasim (26) of Boliyapur, Sohail (35) of Boliyapur, Asadul (26) of Boliyapur, Babu of Boliyapur ( 25).
A case was filed against them and sent to Sadar police custody.


