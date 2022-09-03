Video
PM's India visit to open new windows of ties: MoFA

Published : Saturday, 3 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's India visit will open new "windows of cooperation" between the countries, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).
The visit is significant for both Bangladesh and India, said the government of Bangladesh.
At the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina will pay a visit to New Delhi from September 5 to 8.
Hasina will visit India after three years since. She last visited in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.
The forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between the two countries based on strong historical and cultural ties and mutual trust and understanding, said the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.
The prime minister will lead a high-level delegation
which includes several ministers, advisers, secretaries and senior officials.
Representatives from business bodies of Bangladesh will also accompany Hasina.
The Bangladesh prime minister will be formally received by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while a ceremonial guard of honour will be accorded to her. She will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.
During her visit, PM Hasina will meet Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar apart from holding bilateral consultations with her Indian counterpart Modi at the Hyderabad House.
Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will call on PM Hasina, said the Ministry of External Affairs. Hasina is also likely to visit Ajmer.
The Bangladesh prime minister is also scheduled to attend a lunch to be hosted by her Indian counterpart.
Several agreements are expected to be signed during the state visit, MoFA said.
Hasina is also scheduled to attend a business event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries.
She is expected to award the Mujib Scholarship, an initiative of the Bangladesh government, to the descendants of 200 Indian Armed Forces personnel who were martyred and critically injured during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.
In recent years, both sides have sustained a high level of engagement, including at the highest level, MEA said.
The prime minister is scheduled to return to Dhaka on September 8.    -UNB


