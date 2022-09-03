Russian crude oil test begins at ERL

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 2: Testing of 50-litre Russian heavy crude oil started at the Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL), the country's lone refinery, on Friday.

"We have received 50 litres of Russian Crude oil on Thursday last, Muhammad Lukman, Managing Director of ERL, told the Daily Observer.

"After receiving the crude, we have constituted a five- member committee headed by Raihan Ahmed, General Manager (Operation and Planning) of ERL," he said.

He said that the team would test the crude if it could be refined in the ERL plant.

Md Lukman also said that it would take at least one week to know the complete result.

Earlier the Russian crude arrived Dhaka few days back for testing in the ERL.

Russian state-owned oil supplier Zarubezhneft JSC sent the samples of crude oil to Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC).

The Bangladeshi agent of the Russian company is the National Electric Bd.

Meanwhile, BPC sources said, if the ERL can refine the crude, Bangladesh might initiate negotiations to import this sort of Russian crude oil for the first time to refine into petroleum products.

Separately, BPC is considering importing refined petroleum products, too, as Russian Rosneft Oil Company has offered Bangladesh to supply gasoil (diesel), jet fuel and gasoline (octane) at much lower prices than international market rates.

The BPC is the lone importer of all the three types of oil that the Russian company has offered to export.

Dhaka is now exploring opportunities to import oil from Russia. However, the controversy and debate raging around neighbouring India's move to import refined oil from Russia emphasises the need for caution, experts say.

Currently, India imports Russian oil despite the US sanctions while Bangladesh has a long-term contract with India to import refined oil from its refinery at Numaligarh in the Indian state of Assam, he mentioned the scope of third-party trade.

The Rosneft has sent specifications of gasoil, jet fuel and gasoline they intend to export.

But their specifications are of lower grade than which the BPC imports currently from other countries.

Bangladesh currently imports 0.005-percent-sulfur gasoil, A-1 jet fuel and 95 RON gasoline (octane) from its existing global suppliers, mostly of Middle East origin.

BPC is currently importing refined petroleum products above the international market rates, with premium added up.

In such a desperate situation, Bangladesh government has also constituted a high-powered committee to scrutinize the Russian oil-export offer in detail and take necessary action soon.

The BPC will have to continue importing oils until December this year under the existing contracts with the suppliers.

If the government decides to initiate oil import from Russia before December, the BPC will have to import a minimum quantity from the current contractual suppliers as there is space of adding or deducting import quantity by up to 10.

Meanwhile, on August 29, the government reduced fuel prices by only Tk 5 per litre. The prices of diesel and kerosene have been lowered to Tk 109 per litre from Tk 114, which was set on August 5, raising the price from Tk 80. The cut constitutes a reduction of less than four percent compared to the increases by 42.5 percent in prices of diesel and kerosene enforced 24 days earlier. Notably, the cut came only a day after the National Board of Revenue (NBR) reduced the import tariff on diesel by 11.25 percent in order to cut import cost.

The Eastern Refinery Limited was established in Pakistan period in 1967. The ERL can produce all types of petroleum products including HSD (Diesel), HOBC (Octane), SKO (Kerosene), MS (Petrol), Furnace oil, Lubricants, bitumen, LP gas, JP etc.

ERL is fit for refining the crude oil of Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia.

During the current year, BPC under the Energy and Mineral Resources Division will import 16 lakh metric tons of crude oil from Saudi ARAMCO and ADNOC, Abu Dhabi under the Direct Procurement Method (DPM). BPC will further import another 58.50 lakh metric tons of refined fuel oil also for this year.











