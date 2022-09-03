Govt looking for flexible loans from sources other than IMF

The government is looking for foreign loans with easy terms and flexible interest rates to overcome the recent economic crisis.

For this, besides the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and China are continuing to negotiate with the government. As part of this, two representatives of the US and Chinese governments visited Dhaka recently. If there is a source of credit better than the IMF, the government will take the loan from there.

The Prime Minister's Office has given instructions to the Finance and Economic Relations Division. This information is known from sources of finance department.

It is known that the world economy is in a state of turmoil due to the effect of the Russia-Ukraine war that started before the end of the corona epidemic. The global economy is shrinking every day.

It has a negative impact on the economy of Bangladesh. Especially due to the crisis of foreign exchange, the value of money is decreasing every day. It increases the cost of living. Inflation is expected to go out of control in the coming days.

The government is looking for flexible foreign loans to get rid of this situation.

The government thinks flexible credit is the best hope at the moment to prevent a macroeconomic collapse. Loans that have a very low interest rate and a grace period of at least 15 years to use the loan money on their own, are generally called flexible loans. Economic analysts believe that this type of loan can be a blessing for Bangladesh in overcoming the crisis at the moment.

On July 24, Bangladesh requested a loan of 4.5 billion dollars from the International Monetary Fund.

This proposal is waiting to be raised in the board meeting of the organization. However, the organization has already said in a statement that Bangladesh has achieved the eligibility and capacity to receive loans.

For this, the organization agrees to give this loan to Bangladesh. Still, an IMF delegation is coming to Dhaka early next month to review Bangladesh's macroeconomic situation and analyze the loan proposal. Although the schedule of this tour is not finalised yet.

Before the main negotiations on this loan proposal began, some initial conditions were imposed. In this context, the price of fuel oil has already been increased to a record level. Preparations are now underway to increase the price of gas and electricity further. The organization is also under pressure to raise the existing bank loan and deposit interest rate to 6/9 per cent.

Apart from this, the IMF has a strong stance on establishing good governance in banks and the overall financial sector, reducing defaulted loans. Apart from these conditions, there will be a negotiation on some new conditions in this month.

The multi-faceted negative impact of the increase in the record price of fuel has already started to fall on the country's economy. All types of transport costs and commodity prices have increased.

As a result, the suffering of the common people has started to increase.

Analysts believe that the situation will become more dire if the price of gas and electricity is increased. For this, talks are being held with IMF, World Bank, JICA, Japan, Chinese government and US government.

Former caretaker government adviser and prominent economist Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam said that the government's biggest crisis is the dollar crisis. If import costs cannot be reduced, this crisis will increase. The government has taken many initiatives to reduce costs and subsidies. In this, the increase in the price of fuel has a direct impact on the consumer.

"Common people have suffered the most. Again, the government has no other option. However, this economist thinks that it would be easier for people to adapt if it is increased step by step rather than in one jump," he added.

According to the finance department, according to the initial discussion with the IMF, the conditions that have been imposed are- Reducing the overall budget subsidy including electricity and fuel, the subsidy information must be provided to the IMF. To reduce defaulted loans, the entire financial sector including banks should be reformed. The existing bank interest rate of 6/9 per cent has to be re-fixed. Tax structure should be restructured.

Project implementation and overestimation should be stopped. Transparency should be ensured in the procurement of all types of development projects including mega projects. No regulation shall be imposed on the foreign exchange market. In particular, the dollar market should be allowed to run at its normal pace without being controlled. But these are not final. Conditions may escalate.

The finance department also said that the IMF delegation has been invited to visit Dhaka to get the loan. The amount and terms of the loan will be discussed with the representatives of the multinational lenders.

Apart from this, the delegation will review the macro economy of the country. Then the review report will be taken up in the IMF board meeting. If approved there, Bangladesh will get the loan.

Earlier, a delegation of IMF visited Dhaka last June. At that time, there was a preliminary discussion about this US $ 4.5 billion loan. The team was led by Rahul Anand, head of the Asia Pacific region of the organization.











