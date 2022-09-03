90 more dengue patients hospitalised

Ninety more people were hospitalised with dengue - a viral infection - in the 24 hours to Friday morning.

Of them, 71 were admitted to the hospitals of Dhaka and 19 outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Seven hundred and seventy-six dengue patients, including 652 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

This year's death toll from the mosquito-borne viral disease rose to 22 Thursday with one more death reported from Cox's Bazar. Of all the deceased, 12 were from Cox's Bazar and 10 from Dhaka.

On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.

This year, the directorate has recorded 6,447 dengue cases and 5,649 recoveries so far. -UNB