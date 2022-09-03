Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 September, 2022, 12:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

90 more dengue patients hospitalised

Published : Saturday, 3 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

Ninety more people were hospitalised with dengue - a viral infection - in the 24 hours to Friday morning.
Of them, 71 were admitted to the hospitals of Dhaka and 19 outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Seven hundred and seventy-six dengue patients, including 652 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
This year's death toll from the mosquito-borne viral disease rose to 22 Thursday with one more death reported from Cox's Bazar. Of all the deceased, 12 were from Cox's Bazar and 10 from Dhaka.
On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.
This year, the directorate has recorded 6,447 dengue cases and 5,649 recoveries so far.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
90 more dengue patients hospitalised
Hasina's India visit to take Dhaka-Delhi ties to new levels: Doriaswami
Pakistan rescues 2,000 from floods as UN warns on child deaths
Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations) Air Vice Marshal Md Shafiqul Alam
Probe enforced disappearance under UN: Fakhrul to govt
JS session begins
Bangladesh set to import 500,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia
4 killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Cos's Bazar


Latest News
Tea workers eagerly waiting to sit with PM
Two killed in Meherpur lightning strike
Tourist drowns in Jaflong
Russia scraps gas pipeline reopening, stoking European fuel fears
Dhaka’s air quality turns ‘moderate’
Chattogram University teacher killed in road accident
Sheikh Hasina Gold Cup Football Tournament launched in Bhola
Serena falls in 3rd round of US Open, retirement expected
Snake bite kills man in Panchagarh
Teacher electrocuted in Noakhali
Most Read News
Youth caught while selling girl at prostitution alluring to marry her
Bangladesh allocates Tk 1.40 crore in aid for flood-hit Pakistan
India to commission its first home-made aircraft carrier Friday
Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 3 years for voting fraud
NID services under Home Ministry will affect EC activities: CEC
IGP doesn't want to blame US admn for imposing sanction on him
Hematology Dept of BSMMU opens six clinics
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen speaking at a programme
Bangladesh will not go the Sri Lanka way
Russia's Lukoil chief who criticised Ukraine war 'dies falling from window'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft