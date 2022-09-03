Drug peddler held with Tk1.5cr yaba pills in Cox's Bazar

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) claimed to have detained a drug peddler with 50,000 yaba pills worth Tk1.5 crore from Cox's Bazar's Teknaf on Friday.

The detainee was identified as Md Abu Hena Mostofa Kamal, 20, of the district, Lieutenant Colonel Md Mehdi Hossain Kabir, commanding officer of BGB 34 Battalion in Cox's Bazar, said.

On information, a team of BGB 34 managed to nab the peddler travelling in a three-wheeler from Palongkhali union parishad around 4:30am.

The yaba pills were found under the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Mostofa was handed over to Ukhiya Police Station, Mehdi said. -UNB







