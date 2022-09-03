DMP arrests 66 for selling, consuming drugs in city

The members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 66 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Friday.

The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6:00am of September 1, according to a DMP release. In separate anti-drug raids, police seized huge drugs from their possessions.

During the anti-drug raids, police seized 1,626 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 16 grams and 40 puria (small packet) of heroin, 30.900 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) and 196 bottle of phensidyle from their possessions, the release added. -UNB

Police filed 39 separate cases against the arrestees in these connections with respective police stations under the Narcotics Control Act. -UNB











