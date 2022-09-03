Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 September, 2022, 12:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

US Embassy to host virtual univ fairs for promising BD students

Published : Saturday, 3 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156
Staff Correspondent

The US Embassy will host the EducationUSA South Asia Fall Virtual Tour through its EducationUSA Bangladesh platform on September 3 and 10.
During the trip, admission professionals from more than 60 reputable American colleges and universities will provide information about the application process for higher education with prospective students, teachers, and college counsellors.
Participants from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Pakistan are welcome to this free regional event, the US Embassy said on Friday.
Respectively, there will be fairs for graduate admissions (master's and doctorate programmes) and undergraduate admissions (associates and bachelor's degree programmes) on September 3 and September 10.
Both fairs will take place from 6:30 to 9:30pm (BST).???  
The virtual tour will include interactive discussions and one-on-one fireside chat opportunities for students to engage US university admissions recruiters, EducationUSA advisors, and US Embassy consular officials.?
The fairs will also provide students with an opportunity to speak directly with representatives from different standardized testing organizations, such as the College Board and ETS.?
Participants will learn more about US college/university admission requirements, financial assistance, standardized testing, and the student visa application process.?
Bangladeshi students, parents, and teachers are encouraged to visit the EducationUSA Bangladesh booth during both fairs to ask questions and seek guidance on how best to approach admissions representatives.?
EducationUSA is the US Department of State's global network of advising centres with over 550 advisers in 175 countries and territories around the world.?
The network provides free advising services that entails offering accurate, comprehensive, and current information about opportunities to study at over 4,000 accredited American colleges and universities.?
In Bangladesh, there are four EducationUSA advising centres serving students in Dhaka, Chittagong, and Khulna.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘We are Rohingya’ photo exhibition begins in Cox’s Bazar
A 9-day long Abhidharma lesson recitation has been completed
Three new Covid-19 cases in Rangpur
Drug peddler held with Tk1.5cr yaba pills in Cox's Bazar
DMP arrests 66 for selling, consuming drugs in city
US Embassy to host virtual univ fairs for promising BD students
A rally brought out by the Juba League Dhaka South City unit
Juba League’s protest rally in Rangpur


Latest News
Tea workers eagerly waiting to sit with PM
Two killed in Meherpur lightning strike
Tourist drowns in Jaflong
Russia scraps gas pipeline reopening, stoking European fuel fears
Dhaka’s air quality turns ‘moderate’
Chattogram University teacher killed in road accident
Sheikh Hasina Gold Cup Football Tournament launched in Bhola
Serena falls in 3rd round of US Open, retirement expected
Snake bite kills man in Panchagarh
Teacher electrocuted in Noakhali
Most Read News
Youth caught while selling girl at prostitution alluring to marry her
Bangladesh allocates Tk 1.40 crore in aid for flood-hit Pakistan
India to commission its first home-made aircraft carrier Friday
Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 3 years for voting fraud
NID services under Home Ministry will affect EC activities: CEC
IGP doesn't want to blame US admn for imposing sanction on him
Hematology Dept of BSMMU opens six clinics
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen speaking at a programme
Bangladesh will not go the Sri Lanka way
Russia's Lukoil chief who criticised Ukraine war 'dies falling from window'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft