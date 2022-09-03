US Embassy to host virtual univ fairs for promising BD students

The US Embassy will host the EducationUSA South Asia Fall Virtual Tour through its EducationUSA Bangladesh platform on September 3 and 10.

During the trip, admission professionals from more than 60 reputable American colleges and universities will provide information about the application process for higher education with prospective students, teachers, and college counsellors.

Participants from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Pakistan are welcome to this free regional event, the US Embassy said on Friday.

Respectively, there will be fairs for graduate admissions (master's and doctorate programmes) and undergraduate admissions (associates and bachelor's degree programmes) on September 3 and September 10.

Both fairs will take place from 6:30 to 9:30pm (BST).???

The virtual tour will include interactive discussions and one-on-one fireside chat opportunities for students to engage US university admissions recruiters, EducationUSA advisors, and US Embassy consular officials.?

The fairs will also provide students with an opportunity to speak directly with representatives from different standardized testing organizations, such as the College Board and ETS.?

Participants will learn more about US college/university admission requirements, financial assistance, standardized testing, and the student visa application process.?

Bangladeshi students, parents, and teachers are encouraged to visit the EducationUSA Bangladesh booth during both fairs to ask questions and seek guidance on how best to approach admissions representatives.?

EducationUSA is the US Department of State's global network of advising centres with over 550 advisers in 175 countries and territories around the world.?

The network provides free advising services that entails offering accurate, comprehensive, and current information about opportunities to study at over 4,000 accredited American colleges and universities.?

In Bangladesh, there are four EducationUSA advising centres serving students in Dhaka, Chittagong, and Khulna.











