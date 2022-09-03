Juba League’s protest rally in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Sept 2: Rangpur District Awami Juba League on Friday afternoon brought out a huge protest procession on the streets followed by a rally against BNP-Jamaat's anti-national conspiracy, anarchy and evil activities.

Hundreds of leaders and workers of Juba League participated in the protest procession that went through various streets of the city and ended at the Jahaz Company intersection.

A protest rally was arranged there with District Juba League Joint Convener-1 Mamunur Rashid in the chair.

District Juba League Joint Convener-3 Kamruzzaman Shaheen and its Member Wasimul Bari Shimu addressed the rally moderated by its Member Sheikh Nasir Ahmed Tutul.

District Juba League Members Zahidul Islam Babu, Sharifuzzaman Shipon, Shafinur Mamtaz Sajib, Rahel Chowdhury Pintu, Shahidul Islam, Saikat, Tamim, Ariful, Tauhid, Sohel, Rezaul and other leaders were

present. -BSS











