High-speed broadband internet to be available across country by 2023: Jabaar

NETROKONA, Sept 2: Minister for Posts and Telecommunications Mustafa Jabbar said that there will be no place in the country without high-speed broadband internet connection after 2023.

"There will be no area in the country without high-speed broadband internet connection after 2023. It will not be possible to accelerate the development of Bangladesh if digital skills are not given to the new generation," he said.

The minister said this while addressing as the chief guest a programme to distribute emergency food items among flood victims organized by Bangladesh Red Crescent Society's Netrokona District Unit at Netrokona Public Hall on Thursday.

In the event, about 600 families got relief materials, the release added. -BSS











