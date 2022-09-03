Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 September, 2022, 12:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Protect Sundarbans from destruction

Published : Saturday, 3 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

Protect Sundarbans from destruction

Protect Sundarbans from destruction

Recent government initiatives to protect Sundarbans are reassuring.  A news report recently published in this regard once again revealed government's commitment to protect nature.

While participating at an Annual Development Programme (ADP) meeting for the fiscal year 2022-23, the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has stated that government is working with utmost importance to protect Sundarbans.  In addition, the minister also called on officials concern for development projects for environment and forest.

The Sundarbans, the only mangrove forest and also a world heritage with rare wildlife stock including the endangered Royal Bengal Tiger is also a natural shield against natural disasters.

However,  yet it is disappointing to learn that  industries are being built in the name of 'development' in the ecologically endangered areas of the Sundarbans leaving significant adverse impacts on wildlife and biodiversity of the forest.

Due to fast shrinking forest land, various species of plants have been reportedly becoming extinct.

 Sundari (heritierafomes), a species of the mangrove plants family is fast decreasing. Various wild animals are also facing threat of extinction due to negative impacts on biodiversity.

Moreover, the forest, a sanctuary to birds and aquatic animals - has turned into a safe haven for poachers are indeed a matter of grave concern. Alarming rise in poaching in the forest clearly shows the extent of poor monitoring and conservation of wildlife.  

However, it is a proven fact that the mangrove forest has hugely contributed in reducing loss of lives and damage to property from storms and cyclones by slowing down the speed of fast sweeping gusty winds coupled with storm surges and high winds during perilous times.

Though the Sundarbans is playing a crucial role for our existence, in many cases, we are reluctant to recognise its contribution. In the world of nature, artificial development does hardly suit and may have significant negative impacts on the biodiversity.

Many industrial projects have been reportedly located and being developed closer to the Sundarbans, we believe, it is important to relocate them for the sake of the forest's survival.

Most importantly, it is essential to engage experts, environmentalists and all stakeholders prior any development planning within the mangrove forest's vicinity.

The government must come forward to minimise human intervention. This includes preventing people from polluting nearby forest areas, refrain outsiders from disturbing wildlife and birds. Deter boats from carrying goods through river channels; prevent polluting the rivers with harmful substances or even the air, so that plants remain unharmed.

It is equally important for the government to complete all unfinished projects near Sundarbans on time to avert more pollution through increased chemical discharges.

There is a wise saying that let the nature be natural.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Protect Sundarbans from destruction
Reduced bus fare no short of a mockery
Fixing prices a must for stable kitchen market
Illegally operating health facilities face music
Joint forces operation on Rohingya camps soon
Five years into the Rohingya crisis
Alarming rise in hill razing
Reconsider tea workers’ wage


Latest News
Tea workers eagerly waiting to sit with PM
Two killed in Meherpur lightning strike
Tourist drowns in Jaflong
Russia scraps gas pipeline reopening, stoking European fuel fears
Dhaka’s air quality turns ‘moderate’
Chattogram University teacher killed in road accident
Sheikh Hasina Gold Cup Football Tournament launched in Bhola
Serena falls in 3rd round of US Open, retirement expected
Snake bite kills man in Panchagarh
Teacher electrocuted in Noakhali
Most Read News
Youth caught while selling girl at prostitution alluring to marry her
Bangladesh allocates Tk 1.40 crore in aid for flood-hit Pakistan
India to commission its first home-made aircraft carrier Friday
Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 3 years for voting fraud
NID services under Home Ministry will affect EC activities: CEC
IGP doesn't want to blame US admn for imposing sanction on him
Hematology Dept of BSMMU opens six clinics
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen speaking at a programme
Bangladesh will not go the Sri Lanka way
Russia's Lukoil chief who criticised Ukraine war 'dies falling from window'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft