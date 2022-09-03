

Protect Sundarbans from destruction



While participating at an Annual Development Programme (ADP) meeting for the fiscal year 2022-23, the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has stated that government is working with utmost importance to protect Sundarbans. In addition, the minister also called on officials concern for development projects for environment and forest.



The Sundarbans, the only mangrove forest and also a world heritage with rare wildlife stock including the endangered Royal Bengal Tiger is also a natural shield against natural disasters.



However, yet it is disappointing to learn that industries are being built in the name of 'development' in the ecologically endangered areas of the Sundarbans leaving significant adverse impacts on wildlife and biodiversity of the forest.



Due to fast shrinking forest land, various species of plants have been reportedly becoming extinct.



Sundari (heritierafomes), a species of the mangrove plants family is fast decreasing. Various wild animals are also facing threat of extinction due to negative impacts on biodiversity.



Moreover, the forest, a sanctuary to birds and aquatic animals - has turned into a safe haven for poachers are indeed a matter of grave concern. Alarming rise in poaching in the forest clearly shows the extent of poor monitoring and conservation of wildlife.



However, it is a proven fact that the mangrove forest has hugely contributed in reducing loss of lives and damage to property from storms and cyclones by slowing down the speed of fast sweeping gusty winds coupled with storm surges and high winds during perilous times.



Though the Sundarbans is playing a crucial role for our existence, in many cases, we are reluctant to recognise its contribution. In the world of nature, artificial development does hardly suit and may have significant negative impacts on the biodiversity.



Many industrial projects have been reportedly located and being developed closer to the Sundarbans, we believe, it is important to relocate them for the sake of the forest's survival.



Most importantly, it is essential to engage experts, environmentalists and all stakeholders prior any development planning within the mangrove forest's vicinity.



The government must come forward to minimise human intervention. This includes preventing people from polluting nearby forest areas, refrain outsiders from disturbing wildlife and birds. Deter boats from carrying goods through river channels; prevent polluting the rivers with harmful substances or even the air, so that plants remain unharmed.



It is equally important for the government to complete all unfinished projects near Sundarbans on time to avert more pollution through increased chemical discharges.



