Stone labourers’ health concern

Dear Sir,

Any construction requires stone. Therefore, the role of stone related labour throughout the world is immense and the aim of administration should be the safety of stone workers. The poor, helpless, suffocating labourers sufferfrom silicosis. All those involved in various factories (especially power, steel, cement, mining etc. industries) should acquire knowledge about the occupational diseases of the workers in the workplace, and obey the disease awareness rules.



In 1932 the Johannesburg conference named silicosis as an 'occupational disease'. Because 55 percent of stone-crushing workers suffer from this occupational disease. It is the responsibility of the government to see that not even a single worker drops out prematurely due to illness.



First of all, it must be ensured that there is no breach of security rules on the part of the owner. For that, it should be seen that every operating factory is legal, illegal factories cannot run. Only then will each working worker be identified, and their protection can be ensured.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,

Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)