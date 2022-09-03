

Child marriage: The social dilemma goes on



As the corona was prolonged, educational institutions were also closed for a long time. Due to the closure of educational institutions, many female students have become victims of child marriage. There are several interrelated factors behind the increase of child marriage. During Corona, the income of people has decreased and as a result poverty has increased. According to the information received in a report of the Department of Secondary and Higher Education, during the corona epidemic, about 4 lakh 80 thousand students in more than half of the country's secondary schools were absent from the annual examination last year. Among them, more than 47,000 girls have had child marriages. And about 78 thousand students involved in child labor. The exact reason of the rest is not known. Earlier, the Bangladesh Bureau of Education Information and Statistics (BANBAIS) had collected data for the year 2021 from educational institutions. In the preliminary report shows that there are a total of 1 crore 1 lakh 90 thousand and 22 students in the country's secondary schools. In 2020, this number was around 1 crore 2 lakh 52 thousand. In other words, the number of students decreased by 62,000 in one year. Due to the corona epidemic,educational institutions are closed from March 17, 2020. Education programs are conducted through online, on television and radio. During this time many families push their daughters marriage at an premature age. Although child marriage is a curse, it is still practiced in South Asian countries. Women's education hinders and above all hinders the development of the country. Today we have many achievements as a country.Today we are a role model for the developing countries of the world. Despite all these achievements, some news makes us think that the contribution of women in the progress of modern civilization is undeniable. And now the main obstacle in this progress is child marriage and dowry system. For which the unfortunate girl's family is responsible mostly. As schools closes due to the pandemic and poor families become poorer, child marriage rates raised at an alarming rate. Child marriage is actually a type of cancer which has spread in society. We are taking away from a child her beautiful childhood, from a teenager her adolescence. We are not giving her a chance to grow up in a free environment. Before that, we are burdening her by imposing a heavy responsibility called family on him. In fact, the word 'daughter' used in those ancient times is still accepted by many parents as a liability rather than a blessing. As a result, he was busy freeing herself from the responsibility without caring about the law and thinking about the future of his daughter. Although the rate of child marriage is decreasing in Bangladesh, our goal is to make Bangladesh free from child marriage totally. Child marriage also has detrimental effects on childbearing at an early age, childbirth complications and population growth.The girl's life fall in danger for that. He faces the worst time. However, in many families, this issue is not considered very important. At the time of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015, more than 190 countries of the world, including Bangladesh, committed to stop child marriage. All the great creations of the world are eternally benevolent, half of them are made of women and half of them are made of men. There is no dearth of people in this society who care to recognize the talent and excellence of women. The disease called child marriage is spreading in the villages. During the JSC, SSC examination, it is seen in the newspaper that some of the girls are victims of child marriage. This cruel irony of fate happens to many girls who even fail the PEC exam. Where a male child's goal is fixed from the family to study and a job or business, the opposite is true for girls. As soon as the house can be used for the daughter's work with the husband and children, the better! If you want to develop situation, these must be prevented. We want every area in the society to be secured for women to move and live. We have to create a safe environment for that. It is a great crime to spoil a child's childhood by forcing the family to put his life at risk. Many times arranges of marriage is without everyone noticing. Child marriage is a matter of concern for us. Our country is moving towards development country. Both men and women contribute to this development. If we keep women out of development through child marriage, it will be suicide for us.Female education is essential and nowadays both a woman and a man are required to be educated in higher education. In that case, the main obstacle is child marriage. Law alone is not enough for this. This requires awareness must. If the family members are not aware then it will be very difficult to prevent. Occasionally a protest scent or two is reported, but mostly it remains hidden from the public eye. We need to be stronger on the issue of women's empowerment. But not only child marriage, dowry, rape, sexual harassment, harassment in schools, colleges and universities, uncertainty in the family, every field seems to be becoming terrible for women. There is no safety for women outside the family and the family. Even today many women's lives are being destroyed in our society due to the fire of dowry. They are subjected to physical abuse. All types of families, urban or rural, educated or uneducated, have a thorn called dowry. Many countries of the world have not been able to get out of the primitiveness of modern life because child marriage is the main hindrance to the development of underdeveloped and developing countries including Bangladesh, India and Pakistan. There are families where child marriage is a kind of custom! Marriage is like freedom! Because of child marriage, the country's progress is and will be hindered. So everyone should come forward to build a country free from child marriage.