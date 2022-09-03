

Beyond the dichotomy between banks and markets



Financial system which stands profoundly on selling securities in the open market is considered to be a market-based system. Due diligence process and associated risk should be handled cautiously when investors invest their money to corporations. In contrast, financial system in where investors invest their money in banks and banks then invest said money to corporations is called a bank-based financial system. Here, bank plays the role of a gatekeeper by analyzing financial statements (Cash Flow Statements, Income Statements, Balance Sheet etc.) of the company on behalf of investors before making sound investment.



Remember, a balanced and developed financial system will have both well functioning financial intermediaries i.e. bank based financing and market based institutions contributing to the economy's growth of a country. And to make it success, focus should be needed, firstly, acquisition on information about firms, secondly, provision of risk-reducing arrangements, thirdly, pooling of capital, and, finally, ease of making transactions. In addition, a diversified financial system can alleviate down turn of economy in case of stress. In case the banking system is in trouble, capital markets can provide alternative sources of funds. And when capital market liquidity is under stress, banks can be relied as substitute.



A developed financial market injects liquidity in the economy and treated as best sources of fund to household savers, directly or indirectly through mutual funds, pension funds or insurance funds. Savers thus provide money to firms or governments' directly through financial markets including stock market, bond market, and money market for short-term securities like commercial papers, treasury bills etc. Also, financial markets efficiently handle foreign exchange markets and for derivatives, such as futures, swaps and options etc.



Aim for a developed market system with a healthy and profound capital market will be the key in the long run. Establishing ground rules and policies which ensure liberalization deregulation and enabling comfortable environment to inject liquidity at reasonable price is also the key. Divergence of profit rates between informal and formal markets need to be narrowed down. Bank-based and market-based financial structures mobilize savings, price risks, allocate capital and absorb shocks in different ways. Banks conduct financial intermediation and accept risks on their own financial statements i.e. close relationships with clients which are opposite of markets channel.



The dichotomy between banks and markets has changed over time which leads few conclusions, firstly, financial formation speak about systemic risk. Bank based financial formation are associated with higher systemic risk than market based financial formation as systemic risk rises more than proportionally when bank financing rises relative to market financing. Secondly, the relationship between financial formation and systemic risk is non-linear. Systemic risk is minimized when the financial structure is relatively market based. Thirdly, bank financing no longer contributes to systemic risk relatively market based financial structures. A diversified financial structure is thus found to be important.



Fourthly, from systemic risk perspective, stock market financing is preferable to debt market financing which lessen equity's loss absorbing capacity and reducing systemic risk. However, bank financing no longer contributes to systemic risk when the financial structure is relatively market based. Diversity within the financial sector is thus important. The relationship between financial structure and systemic risk helps to explain economic underperformance in times of financial instability. The findings indicate that market-based financial structures are more resilient in terms of systemic risk. Bank-based financial structures may increase their resilience to systemic risk by reducing the share of bank financing and by further developing their bond and especially stock markets.



Every company publishes its reports for prospective investors in a market based system. As such, investors receive readily available information about a company or even a particular industry whereas banks do not have an informational advantage in such economies. Apart from that, in a bank based financial system, information available to the average investor is much less than the one available to banks. Hence, banks can price the risks of their invested funds with due care. In a market based system, hostile takeovers are common, and hence employees and suppliers always find themselves are at risk.



Dichotomy also sound that the existence of debt creates a better governance constitution within the company and the existence of debt means considerable cash flows as well as control remain outside the firm. Economists also argue that banks are the best creditors. Since the scale of banks operations is so large, they can recommend shareholders about how to manage businesses in times of financial melt-down. The monitoring of investments is one of the most important functions performed by the investing community.



Also, banks have more resources and capabilities to measure firm's performance. When individual investors spend money to monitor performance of a firm, they are just replacing their expenses which can be avoided by using the services of banks. In many cases, equity investors also use the performance monitoring services provided by banks. Keeping in mind that when a bank decides whether to provide commercial banking services in a country or not, one of the parameters that they consider is whether the financial system is bank based or market based. The distinction between the two types of systems is fundamental since it limits the possible opportunities for commercial

banks.

The writer works at Social Islami bank Limited as first assistant vice president, certified finance specialist, Certified Project Management Analyst.













