11 people found dead in nine districts

A total of 11 people including four females and a minor boy have been found dead in separate incidents in nine districts- Gazipur, Rajshahi, Bhola, Moulvibazar, Gopalganj, Barishal, Dinajpur, Sylhet and Brahmanbaria, recently.

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: Police on Thursday morning recovered the hanging bodies of a man and his wife from Kaliganj Upazila in the district.

The deceased were identified as Iman Ali, 36, son of Manik Miah, and his wife Minju Akter, 19. They were residents of Uttargaon Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kaliganj Police Station (PS) Mazharul Haque said the couple went to sleep on Wednesday night after having dinner as usual.

Later on, the family members of the deceased found them hanging from the ceiling in a room in the house on Thursday morning and informed police.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.

SI Mazharul assumed that the couple might have committed suicide at night.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal steps will be taken after investigation, the SI added.

RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a youth from the Padma River in the city on Thursday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajshahi Metropolitan Naval Police Obaidul Haque said locals spotted the body floating in the Padma River near Hi-Tech Park area of the city in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that the youth might have died about 5 to 7 days back.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Damkura PS in this regard and the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased, the OC added.

MONPURA, BHOLA: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) recovered the body of a minor boy from the Meghna River in Monpura Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon after 24 hours of his missing.

Deceased Riad, 7, was the son of Miraz, a resident of Ward No. 8 Kawartek Village under Monpura Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Riad went missing in the river on Tuesday when he along with other boys was swimming in it.

Later on, a team of BCG conducted a long drive in the river to find out the child, but failed.

The team, later, again started searching for Riad on Wednesday and recovered his body from the river in Baulbari area under Hazirhat Union at around 5pm.

However, police handed over the body to the deceased's family members.

Monpura PS OC Sayeed Ahmed confirmed the incident.

MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the body of a woman from a pond in Rajannagar of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mina Begum, 40, wife of Leich Mia, a resident of Moulvichak Village under Kamarchak Union in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of Mina Begum, mother of four children, tied with a jar floating on water in a pond in the area at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the pond and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's family members alleged that the members of her in-laws' house might have killed Mina Begum over family feud and tried to dump the body in the pond.

However, police arrested the deceased's husband and her mother-in-law for questioning in this connection.

Rajnagar PS OC Binoy Bhusan confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

GOPALGANJ: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a madrasa student from a banana orchard in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Tamim Molla, 15, son of Ikram Molla, a resident of Moddya Bongram Village in the upazila. He was a ninth grader at Lohair Darul Ulum Fazil Madrasa in the area.

Quoting locals, Muksudpur PS OC Khandakar Aminur Rahman said Tamim went out of the house on Tuesday evening, but did not return.

Later on, locals spotted the throat-slit body of the boy in a banana orchard in the village in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and brought it to Muksudpur PS.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and filing of a case with the PS is underway in this regard, the OC added.

BARISHAL: Police recovered the hanging body of a young man from his residence in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Asif Khandaker, 22, son of Shah Alam Khandaker, a resident of Uttar Baurgati Village under Barthi Union in the upazila. He was about to go to Kuwait within next 15 days.

Police and local sources said the family members of Asif saw his body hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house at around 8:15am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that Asif might have committed suicide by hanging himself following a family feud.

Gournadi Model PS SI KM Abdul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

PARBATPUR, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a retired railway employee from the house of his second wife in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Wahab, 65, a resident of Polashbari Union in the upazila.

The deceased's younger brother Abul Hasan said Abdul Wahab lived in his second wife Nurjahan Begum's house in Shimuliapara area under Rampur Union in the upazila for long.

However, the body of Abdul Wahab was found hanging from the ceiling of the bathroom in Nurjahan's house on Tuesday morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 9am and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Abul Hasan alleged that there was dispute in between Abdul Wahab and his second wife over land.

Nurjahan along with her associates might have killed Abdul Wahab, he added.

Meanwhile, Nurjahan's family members claimed that Abdul Wahab committed suicide by hanging himself.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Parbatipur Model PS SI Jobayer confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

SYLHET: Police recovered the hanging body a woman from Tultikar area in the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rajmin Begum, 40, wife of Nasir Uddin, a resident of Miarbag area of the city.

Police sources said neighbours spotted the body of Rajmin Begum hanging from a window grill in the house at around 11 am.

Later on, she was rescued and taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

BRAHMANBARIA: Two people including a female SSC examinee have been found dead in separate incidents in Sadar and Sarail upazilas of the district on Sunday.

Police recovered the body of a girl from a pond in Sadar Upazila at noon.

The deceased was identified as Ashika Jahan Shipa, daughter of Shahinur Islam, a resident of Birampur Village under Sadeqpur Union in the upazila. She was an SSC examinee from a local high school this year.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of Ashika Jahan floating in a pond adjacent to Annada School Boarding Field in Sadar Upazila at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers arrested the deceased's private tutor Md Bayezid for questioning in this connection.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of a man from a pond in Sarail Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Amin Mia, 30, son of late Habib Ullah, a resident of Chaksar Village under Kalikachha Union in the upazila.

Police sources said locals saw the body floating in a pond in the area and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the pond and sent in to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Superintend of Brahmanbaria Police Molla Md Shahin confirmed the incidents.