MCC approves Tk 452 crore budget



The budget meeting going on at Shaheed Shahabuddin Auditorium in Mymensingh City on Friday. photo: observer

The revised budget of Tk 235.24 crore of the financial year 2021-22 was also approved.

The budgets were approved at a meeting held at Shaheed Shahabuddin Auditorium on Friday at 2pm, with MCC Mayor Md Ikramul Haque Titu in the chair.

Besides, before the budget meeting, the 18th corporation meeting of the MCC was held at 11 am. It was presided over by the mayor.

Mayor said, the situation caused by Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted the development activities. "We're trying to move forward by facing this crisis."

About 85 per cent of the city's adults have been vaccinated, he added. An attempt has been made to bring city services to the doorsteps of citizens by establishing zones, he further said.

The mayor said, the implementation of the budget should be done efficiently to ensure maximum citizen services.

Besides, he added, more attention should be given to the implementation of various income-generating initiatives to increase the capacity of the city corporation.

This fiscal year the general capital expenditure is Tk 24 crore, Tk 4.26 crore for education-culture, sports and social welfare sectors, Tk 2.95 crore for, health sector, Tk 14.40 crore for waste management sector, Tk 21 crore for development sector, Tk 7.80 crore for transport sector, and Tk 2 crore for urban planning sector.

A proposed budget of Tk 5.45 crore for miscellaneous sectors has been approved.

Among others, Chief Executive Officer Md Yusuf Ali, Convener of Budget Formulation Committee Ward No.7 Councillor Md Asif Hossain Don, other committee members, councillors and heads of departments and branches of the MCC were present at the meeting.











