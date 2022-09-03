Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 September, 2022, 12:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

MCC approves Tk 452 crore budget

Published : Saturday, 3 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144
Our Correspondent

The budget meeting going on at Shaheed Shahabuddin Auditorium in Mymensingh City on Friday. photo: observer

The budget meeting going on at Shaheed Shahabuddin Auditorium in Mymensingh City on Friday. photo: observer

MYMENSINGH, Sept 2: Mymensingh City Corporation (MCC) has approved a budget of Tk 452 crore for 2022-23 fiscal year, with a revenue budget of Tk 90 crore and a development budget of Tk 362 crore.
The revised budget of Tk 235.24 crore of the financial year 2021-22 was also approved.
The budgets were approved at a meeting held at Shaheed Shahabuddin Auditorium on Friday at 2pm, with MCC Mayor Md Ikramul Haque Titu in the chair.  
Besides, before the budget meeting, the 18th corporation meeting of the MCC was held at 11 am. It was presided over by the mayor.
Mayor said, the situation caused by Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted the development activities. "We're trying to move forward by facing this crisis."
 About 85 per cent of the city's adults have been vaccinated, he added. An attempt has been made to bring city services to the doorsteps of citizens by establishing zones, he further said.
The mayor said, the implementation of the budget should be done efficiently to ensure maximum citizen services.
Besides, he added, more attention should be given to the implementation of various income-generating initiatives to increase the capacity of the city corporation.
This fiscal year the general capital expenditure is Tk 24 crore, Tk 4.26 crore for education-culture, sports and social welfare sectors, Tk 2.95 crore for, health sector, Tk 14.40 crore for waste management sector, Tk 21 crore for development sector, Tk 7.80 crore for transport sector, and Tk 2 crore for urban planning sector.
A proposed budget of Tk 5.45 crore for miscellaneous sectors has been approved.
Among others, Chief Executive Officer Md Yusuf Ali, Convener of Budget Formulation Committee Ward No.7 Councillor Md Asif Hossain Don, other committee members, councillors and heads of departments and branches of the MCC were present at the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
11 people found dead in nine districts
MCC approves Tk 452 crore budget
Two females among three ‘commit suicide’
Anti-corruption meeting held at Nawabganj
Bhogai River faces existence crisis for unplanned sand lifting
Jaldhaka FFs get digital certificates, smart ID cards
Physically-challenged artist Abdullah gets gifts from PMO
One killed, 25 injured in separate road mishaps


Latest News
Tea workers eagerly waiting to sit with PM
Two killed in Meherpur lightning strike
Tourist drowns in Jaflong
Russia scraps gas pipeline reopening, stoking European fuel fears
Dhaka’s air quality turns ‘moderate’
Chattogram University teacher killed in road accident
Sheikh Hasina Gold Cup Football Tournament launched in Bhola
Serena falls in 3rd round of US Open, retirement expected
Snake bite kills man in Panchagarh
Teacher electrocuted in Noakhali
Most Read News
Youth caught while selling girl at prostitution alluring to marry her
Bangladesh allocates Tk 1.40 crore in aid for flood-hit Pakistan
India to commission its first home-made aircraft carrier Friday
Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 3 years for voting fraud
NID services under Home Ministry will affect EC activities: CEC
IGP doesn't want to blame US admn for imposing sanction on him
Hematology Dept of BSMMU opens six clinics
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen speaking at a programme
Bangladesh will not go the Sri Lanka way
4 sentenced to death, 2 get life term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft