Two females among three ‘commit suicide’

Three people including a schoolgirl and a housewife have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Sylhet, Rajshahi and Pirojpur, in two days.

SYLHET: A schoolgirl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Gowainghat Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

Deceased Nadiya Akter, 10, was the daughter of Shah Alalm Mia, a resident of Sonatila Village in the upazila. She was a second grader of a local primary school.

Local sources said Nadiya committed suicide by hanging herself in her room as her mother left their house due to a family feud.

Being informed, police recovered her body from the scene and sent it to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College morgue for an autopsy.

RAJSHAHI: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Bagha Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Papia Begum, 32, wife of Nazrul Islam, a resident of Nurnagar Village under Arani Municipality.

According to local sources, Papia Begum committed suicide by hanging herself in her room due to a family feud with her husband.

On information, police recovered her body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

Officer in-Charge (OC) of Bagha Police Station (PS) Abdul Karim said an unnatural death case was registered in this regard.

PIROJPUR: A young man has allegedly committed suicide following a family feud in Mathbaria Upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Tanmoy Majumder, 24, son of Niranjan Majumder of Pashchim Mithakhali Village in the upazila. He worked in a hotel in Mathbaria Town.

Local sources said Tanmoy drank poison on Wednesday morning following a family feud.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Mathbaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Tanmoy to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) as his condition deteriorated further.

Later on, he died on the way way to the SBMCH on Thursday.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Mathbaria PS OC Nurul Islam Badal confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.











