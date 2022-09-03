Anti-corruption meeting held at Nawabganj

NAWABGANJ, DINAJPUR, Sep 2: An anti-corruption meeting was held in Nawabganj Upazila of the district with the participation of secondary level students.

Nawabganj Upazila Anti-Corruption Committee organized the meeting at Nawabganj Pilot Girls High School.

Nawabganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Animesh Som was present as the chief guest in the meeting which was presided over by the school head master Tofayel Hossain.

General Secretary of Upazila Anti-Corruption Committee Al Alimul Razi conducted the programme.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Nawabganj Police Station Mominuzzaman, Upazila Anti-Corruption Committee Vice-president Md Farhad Hossain, and journalist Md Sultan Mahmud, among others, also spoke at the programme.

Later on, the chief guest handed over the school bags to the members of the "Satata Sangha' comprising the students of Nawabganj Pilot Girls High School.











