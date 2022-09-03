Bhogai River faces existence crisis for unplanned sand lifting



A char in the Bhogai River at Kalakuma in Nalitabari Upazila. photo: observer

Because of lack of sand in leased moujas, the reckless sand lifting is taking place. This illegal sand lifting is taking place in the absence of proper monitoring by the authorities concerned.

The river causes erosion in the rainy season when the stormy tide from the upstream raises its water level.

The direction of the river has got changed for lifting sand from at least four moujas. These moujas have been brought under the lease.

Sand is being lifted by cutting the river bank adjacent to these moujas.

Despite protest by environmentalists and conscious section against such leasing, the moujas were given lease for one year, this year.

Four moujas, Mandaliapara, Andarupara, Fulpur, and Kerangapara stretching 12.32 acres, have been leased out at about Tk 1.5 crore.

In the last year, sand was lifted from cropping lands in these moujas by digging their space along the river bank. It was protested by locals and environmentalists. But this year these have also been given lease again.

A visit found some moujas including Kalakuma and Hatipagar suited for sand lifting. In order to keep up the river direction, it is urgent to lift sand from these moujas. These two moujas were never declared as Balu Mahal (sand raised area).

Earlier, with 'Save river save Nalitabari' slogan, locals submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner of Sherpur, demanding revoking the lease. They also formed an hour-long human chain in the town.

Leasee and Proprietor of Mortuza Enterprise Harun-ur Rashid said, "I'm financially harmed as sand is not available in the leased place. About 1,000 labourers engaged in sand lifting and transporting are set to go workless."

Nalitabari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Helena Parvin said, all necessary measures will be taken in order to protect the existence of the Bhogai River.

She further said, as the government gets revenue from Balu Mahal, there is no scope to cancel the lease.

The lease-holders have taken the lease after seeing Balu Mahal, and if sand is lifted from areas out of the leased places, action will be taken against them by mobile court, she maintained.











