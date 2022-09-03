Jaldhaka FFs get digital certificates, smart ID cards

JALDHAKA, NILPHAMARI, Sep 2: The valiant freedom fighters (FFs) of Jaldhaka Upazila in the district have received digital certificates and smart identity cards.

Jaldhaka Upazila administration handed over the certificates and ID cards to them at a programme held at Muktijoddha Complex in the upazila.

Jaldhaka Upazila Parishad Chairman Abdul Wahed Bahadur was present as the chief guest while Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mahbub Hasan presided over the programme.















