Physically-challenged artist Abdullah gets gifts from PMO

FENI, Sept 1: Physically-challenged artist Abdullah Monayem of the district has got gifts from the Prime Minister for his artwork. He painted the artwork by foot.On the occasion of the last Eid-ul-Azha, the Prime Minister Office (PMO) sent him an Eid card.His artwork included Bangabandhu and countryside. This picture drew attention of the Prime Minister.The family insolvency of Abdullah was informed to the PMO through the office of the deputy commissioner (DC) of Feni.Later on, he got cash Taka one lakh and a tin-shed house on 2.5 decimal land from the PMO.On August 16, the foundation stone of the house was inaugurated by DC Abu Selim Mahmud-ul Hasan. A cheque of Tk 5.75 lakh was paid to the land owner to acquire the house land.Abdullah was born 12 years back in Middar Haat area of Dagonbhuiya Upazila. His Father Kamal Uddin and Mother Bibi Kulsum were happy for their first baby. But all delight got faded off seeing his hands missing.Her mother taught him all works doing by foot so that he could not be dependent on others. He learned to write and painting with foot.He was taught artworks by Gias Uddin Bhuiya, founder and director of Ujjiban Art School.Abdullah's success was not seen by his father. Three years back Kamal Uddin went to Oman, and he died there two years back. Now his mother took the family charge.Abdullah is a sixth grader at Daganbhuiyan Academy. His younger brother is also a play grader at the school.With her two sons, Kulsum is now living in a rented house in Dagonbhuiyan Town.Abdullah said, "I want to continue education for the time being. Whatever I will do after education, I want to become a good man. Drawing picture is favourite to me. I will also continue it."Kulsum said, "My brother and other relatives have provided education expenses for these years. Despite hardship, I could not stop his education. We're grateful to the Prime Minister."Gias Uddin said, nothing could stop Abdullah. "He is undefeatable. I didn't receive any money from him. His recognition is a joy to us," he added.DC said, despite being physically-challenged, Abdullah is building himself as a qualified citizen. He has taken part in different art competitions.