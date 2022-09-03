Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 September, 2022, 12:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

One killed, 25 injured in separate road mishaps

Published : Saturday, 3 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155
Our Correspondents

One person was killed and at least 25 others were injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Barishal, on Thursday.
PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A man was killed in a road accident in Pekua Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Jaker Hossain, 60, a resident of Pendarpar area in the upazila.
Local Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Jahedul Islam Chowdhury said Jaker Hossain was driving an auto-van in Taitang Jaliar Chang area at around 5pm. At that time, a speedy CNG hit the van, leaving Jaker Hossain seriously injured.
Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to a local hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor, the UP chairman added.
BARISHAL: At least 25 people have been injured as two buses were collided head-on in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The accident took place in Tarki area on Dhaka-Barishal Highway at around 3pm.
Local sources said a Barishal-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Bepari Paribahan' from Dhaka collided with another bus of 'Chakladar Classic Paribahan' in Tarki Port area, which left at least 25 people including the drivers of both the vehicles injured.
On information, fire service personnel rescued the injured and took them to Gournadi Upazila Health Complex.
Officer-in-Charge of Gournadi Highway Police Station Sheikh Md Belal Hossain confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
11 people found dead in nine districts
MCC approves Tk 452 crore budget
Two females among three ‘commit suicide’
Anti-corruption meeting held at Nawabganj
Bhogai River faces existence crisis for unplanned sand lifting
Jaldhaka FFs get digital certificates, smart ID cards
Physically-challenged artist Abdullah gets gifts from PMO
One killed, 25 injured in separate road mishaps


Latest News
Tea workers eagerly waiting to sit with PM
Two killed in Meherpur lightning strike
Tourist drowns in Jaflong
Russia scraps gas pipeline reopening, stoking European fuel fears
Dhaka’s air quality turns ‘moderate’
Chattogram University teacher killed in road accident
Sheikh Hasina Gold Cup Football Tournament launched in Bhola
Serena falls in 3rd round of US Open, retirement expected
Snake bite kills man in Panchagarh
Teacher electrocuted in Noakhali
Most Read News
Youth caught while selling girl at prostitution alluring to marry her
Bangladesh allocates Tk 1.40 crore in aid for flood-hit Pakistan
India to commission its first home-made aircraft carrier Friday
Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 3 years for voting fraud
NID services under Home Ministry will affect EC activities: CEC
IGP doesn't want to blame US admn for imposing sanction on him
Hematology Dept of BSMMU opens six clinics
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen speaking at a programme
Bangladesh will not go the Sri Lanka way
4 sentenced to death, 2 get life term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft