One killed, 25 injured in separate road mishaps

One person was killed and at least 25 others were injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Barishal, on Thursday.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A man was killed in a road accident in Pekua Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Jaker Hossain, 60, a resident of Pendarpar area in the upazila.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Jahedul Islam Chowdhury said Jaker Hossain was driving an auto-van in Taitang Jaliar Chang area at around 5pm. At that time, a speedy CNG hit the van, leaving Jaker Hossain seriously injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to a local hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor, the UP chairman added.

BARISHAL: At least 25 people have been injured as two buses were collided head-on in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The accident took place in Tarki area on Dhaka-Barishal Highway at around 3pm.

Local sources said a Barishal-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Bepari Paribahan' from Dhaka collided with another bus of 'Chakladar Classic Paribahan' in Tarki Port area, which left at least 25 people including the drivers of both the vehicles injured.

On information, fire service personnel rescued the injured and took them to Gournadi Upazila Health Complex.

Officer-in-Charge of Gournadi Highway Police Station Sheikh Md Belal Hossain confirmed the incident.













