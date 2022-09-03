62 detained on different charges

A total of 62 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Khulna, Rajshahi and Kushtia, in recent times.

KHULNA: Members of Ansar Battalion recovered 300kg of stealing copper wire worth about Tk 5.40 lakh and arrested a member of wire stealing syndicate from near the Rampal Power Plant area early Wednesday.

The arrested is Md Ashraful Howlader, 31, son of Nur Uddin Howlader of Adaghat Village under Rampal Upazila.

Deputy Director and Commander of Ansar Battalion-3 in Khulna said members of a stealing syndicate often stealing valuable goods including copper wire.

On information, a team of Ansar Battalion of Rampal Camp conducted a drive in a jungle adjacent to Rampal Power Plant at around 2am, and arrested a member of copper wire stealing syndicate along with a motorcycle.

The Ansar Battalion also recovered 300 kg of copper wire kept in the bush, he said.

The thief was handed over to Rampal Police Station (PS), said the Ansar commander, adding that he confessed that syndicates were stealing huge valuable goods including copper wire since long.

The law enforcement agencies has arrested 20 members of stealing syndicate and recovered 1,160 kg and 26 role of copper wire, huge pipe and other electric goods, mobile phones worth around Taka 26 lakh from their possession in the last four months, he added.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 60 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in three days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Sunday night till Monday morning, arrested 30 people on different charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy Commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Monday morning.

Among the arrestees, 22 had arrest warrants and eight were drug addicts.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, arrested 30 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

Among the arrestees, 19 had arrest warrants and 11 were drug addicts.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possession during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

KUSHTIA: A young man was arrested by Railway police over throwing stones at a moving intercity train at Court Station in the district town on Friday.

The arrested youth is Sumon Ali, 24, a resident of Chhatok Upazila in Sunamganj District.

The stones thrown by Sumon broke several glasses of the train and injured a passenger, who has been provided primary treatment.

Although Sumon has presented himself to the police as a mentally unstable person, police are suspecting him to be a vagabond, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Poradaha Railway PS Md Monjer Ali.

According to the OC, the incident happened when the Faridpur-bound Madhumati Express Train was leaving the Court Station i Kushtia at around 11am on Friday.

"Sumon started to throw stones at the train all of a sudden. The stones broke various windows of the train and injured Ashraful Islam, a passenger. Later on, railway police arrested the youth with the help of the locals," said the OC.

After filing of a case with Poradaha Railway PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.











