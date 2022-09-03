10 people drown in eight districts

A total of 10 people including seven minor children drowned in separate incidents in eight districts- Pirojpur, Bhola, Chattogram, Barguna, Natore, Barishal, Bogura and Cox's Bazar, in three days.

PIROJPUR: A man went missing in the Kocha River in the district on Thursday night.

The missing man is Abdullahel Quafi, 42, hails from Borhanuddin Upazila in Bhola. He worked in Satkhira's Kaliganj Upazila Custom Circle-2.

Local sources said Quafi was heading to Barishal from Satkhira riding on a ferry.

At one stage, he fell in the river from the ferry accidently and went missing there.

On information, a team from Pirojpur Fire Service Station rushed in and conducted a search operation, but could find him.

Officer-in-Charge of Pirojpur Sadar of Police Station (PS) AJM Masuduzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that the drive is going on to find him.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Thursday.

A minor girl drowned in a pond in Romaganj Union of the upazila in the evening.

The deceased was identified as Atiqa, 3, daughter of Jafar Hawlader, a resident of Ward No. 7 Purba Char Umed Village in the union.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Atiqa fell in a pond nearby the house in the evening while her family members were unaware of it.

Later on, the family members recovered her body from the pond.

On the other hand, a minor boy drowned in a pond in Romaganj Union of Lalmohan Upazila at noon.

The deceased was identified as Md Sambid, 2, son of Kamal Uddin, a resident of Ward No. 1 under the union.

Local sources said Sambid fell down in a pond nearby the house at noon while he was playing beside it.

Later on, the family members saw the body of the minor boy floating on water and recovered it from the pond.

Two unnatural death cases have been filed with Lalmohan PS in these connections.

Lalmohan PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Enayet Hossain confirmed the incidents.

CHATTOGRAM: A minor child drowned in a pond in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Abida, 2, daughter of Md Osman, a resident of Alampur Village under Hathazari Municipality.

According to local sources, Abida fell down into a pond next to her maternal house in the evening while she was playing near its bank.

The family member spotted her floating in the pond and rescued her.

Later on, she was taken to local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

BETAGI, BARGUNA: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Betagi Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Tasin, 8, son of Rafiqul Islam Shakil, a resident of Betagi Municipality.

It was learnt that Tasin fell down into a pond in the Upazila Parishad area in the afternoon while he was walking along the bank of the pond.

Later on, the family members rescued him from the pond and rushed to Betagi Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A man drowned in the Nandakuja River in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Dabir Uddin Shah, 55, son of late Barkat Ullah Shah, a resident of Ramagari Sajipara Village in the upazila. He was a van-puller by profession.

Local sources said some 10 to 12 people including Dabir Uddin were catching fishes in the Nandakuja River in the afternoon.

At that time, Dabir Uddin went missing in the river.

On information, fire service personnel of Bonpara Fire Service Station rushed in and recovered his body from the river after about an hour of frantic effort.

Bonpara Fire Service Station Officer Akramul Hasan confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: Two people including a minor child drowned in separate incidents in Agailjhara and Gournadi upazilas of the district on Wednesday.

A minor child drowned in a pond in Agailjhara Upazila on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Shafin Molla, 5, son of Monir Hossain Molla, a resident of Fullashree Village under Bakal Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Shafin fell in a pond nearby the house while he was playing beside it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him from the pond and took to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor boy dead.

Physician of the hospital Dr Farhana Islam confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a young man drowned in a ditch in Gornadi Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Masud Rana Serniabat, 27, son of Abdul Khaleq Serniabat, a resident of Badarpur Village under Nalchira Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Masud Rana was a handicapped and roaming around riding by a wheelchair.

However, he along with his wheelchair fell in a ditch in the area accidentally at around 12am.

Later on, locals rescued him from the ditch, but he died on the way to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital at dawn.

BOGURA: A minor boy drowned in a ditch in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Md Abu Bakkar Siddique, 2, son of Ziarul Islam of Naishimul Village under Bishalpur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Abu Bakkar was playing on their house yard in the afternoon. He was not found in the evening.

Later on, locals saw his body floating in a ditch in the area at around 8:30pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

Police assumed that the child might have drowned in the ditch.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Sherpur PS in this regard.

Sub-Inspector of Sherpur PS Abdus Salam confirmed the incident.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Pekua Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ismail, 5, son of Md Idris, a resident of Pekua Union in the upazila. He was a second grader at a local Brac school.

The deceased's father said Ismail had been missing since Tuesday noon.

Later on, his body was found floating in a pond in Bholaiyaghona area of the union at around 10pm.

Local Union Parishad Member Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident.











