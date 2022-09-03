

Pest attack appears in Aman fields at Kamalganj

Insect-inflicted paddy plants are getting yellowish to rot. Farmers are concerning about expected yield, and they are facing disarray in checking the pest attack.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Kamalganj, this season T-Aman has been cultivated in 13,650 hectares (ha) of land against the target of 17,270 ha in the upazila.

DAE sources said, after being informed of the pest attack, they are assisting farmers with necessary advice; farmers are advised for spraying insecticide to chase out paddy insects; they are told that new plants would sprout from already damaged plants.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, local farmers said, amid scorching heat, they carried out their sapling planting; now plant stems are cut down by insects.

According to the DAE advice, they are spraying insecticides. If the pest attack cannot be contained in a short time, the T-Aman production will be hampered, they added.

Wide spreading pest attack was seen at different T-Aman fields of Alinagar, Sadar Union, Shamshernagar and Patanushar Union. Sitara and other insecticides were seen sprayed by farmers to check paddy insects.

Farmer Muktar Mia of Patanushar Union said, "I have cultivated T-Aman on about three acres this season. All of my fields have been under the rice insect attack. Sitara insecticide purchased from agriculture shop is not working."

Farmer Alal Mia of Shamshernagar Union said his three areas of T-Aman fields have been attacked suddenly. Rice insects are devouring my fields, he added. "I'm spraying insecticide to protect my crops," he further said.

Kamalganj Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Jonny Khan said, "I

came to know about the pest attack in some areas of the upazila. Farmers are given advice about protecting their fields from the attack of mazra poka (rice insect). But mazra poka is no longer a harmful insect."

New plants will grow from the cut bunches of plants, and spraying insecticides will check the insect, he maintained.











