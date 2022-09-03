Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 September, 2022, 12:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Britain’s new PM faces an 80s playlist: recession, unrest and runaway prices

Published : Saturday, 3 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162

RUNCORN, Sept 2: Britain's prime minister in waiting Liz Truss models herself on Margaret Thatcher, judging by her photo ops echoing famous images of the country's first female premier.
If Truss becomes leader of the ruling party on Monday as is widely expected, she'll need all the grit and guile of the Iron Lady as she walks into a scene straight out of the 1980s: a looming recession, industrial unrest and urban decay.
In a sign of the times, an area straddling the River Mersey near Liverpool that was once an industrial heartland now has a less illustrious claim to fame: families there are seeking protection from creditors at the fastest rate in the country.
South of the river in Runcorn, where business parks and logistics centres stand alongside boarded up shops and churches asking for donations for desperate families, ex-soldier Eddie Thompson is taken aback by what has become of his hometown.
Returning after 38 years in the military, Thompson quickly volunteered to manage food banks as the sight of so many people sliding into destitution, unable to cope with soaring food and energy prices, took him back to the bitter days of the 1980s.
"I think it's shocking," the 57-year-old told Reuters. When Thatcher came to power in 1979, she inherited a stagnant economy, surging inflation and waves of industrial unrest that she crushed in the following years, bringing in the free-market policies that defined her legacy and endure today.
Rising through the party ranks, Truss has been photographed in a tank, wearing a Russian hat in Red Square and sitting astride a Triumph motorcycle, all resembling photos of Thatcher.
If Truss beats former finance minister Rishi Sunak in an election to lead the ruling Conservative Party and becomes prime minister, she will face similar strife.
Surging wholesale gas prices, driven higher by the Ukraine war, are hitting countries across Europe but Britain is particularly dependent on gas for electricity and heating, pushing its inflation rate above all other major economies.
Growth is stalling and workers smarting from years of non-existent real wage growth - from train drivers to barristers to nurses - are spoiling for a fight for higher salaries to compensate for inflation running at 10%.    -REUTERS





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Suu Kyi sentenced to three years for electoral fraud
Britain’s new PM faces an 80s playlist: recession, unrest and runaway prices
Blast rocks oil refinery in Iran’s southwest
India unveils first homemade aircraft carrier, with eye on China
Pak floods threaten Afghanistan food supply: UN
Trumpism menaces democracy
Fighting goes on near Ukraine nuclear plant; IAEA on site
Smoke and fire rise from burning tyres as Palestinian demonstrators


Latest News
Tea workers eagerly waiting to sit with PM
Two killed in Meherpur lightning strike
Tourist drowns in Jaflong
Russia scraps gas pipeline reopening, stoking European fuel fears
Dhaka’s air quality turns ‘moderate’
Chattogram University teacher killed in road accident
Sheikh Hasina Gold Cup Football Tournament launched in Bhola
Serena falls in 3rd round of US Open, retirement expected
Snake bite kills man in Panchagarh
Teacher electrocuted in Noakhali
Most Read News
Youth caught while selling girl at prostitution alluring to marry her
Bangladesh allocates Tk 1.40 crore in aid for flood-hit Pakistan
India to commission its first home-made aircraft carrier Friday
Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 3 years for voting fraud
NID services under Home Ministry will affect EC activities: CEC
IGP doesn't want to blame US admn for imposing sanction on him
Hematology Dept of BSMMU opens six clinics
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen speaking at a programme
Bangladesh will not go the Sri Lanka way
4 sentenced to death, 2 get life term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft