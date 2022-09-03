Video
Fighting goes on near Ukraine nuclear plant; IAEA on site

Ukraine, Russia trade blame over nuclear plant as UN experts investigate

Published : Saturday, 3 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Sept 2: Heavy fighting continued Friday near Europe's largest nuclear power plant in a Russian-controlled area of eastern Ukraine, a day after experts from the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog agency voiced concerns about structural damage to the sprawling Zaporizhzhia site.
Britain's Defense Ministry says shelling continued in the district where the Zaporizhzhia power plant sits. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said Russian shelling damaged houses, gas pipelines and other infrastructure in the Nikopol region on the other bank of the Dnieper River.
The team of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency, braving gunfire and artillery blasts along their route, crossed the frontlines to reach the Zaporizhzhia plant on Thursday in a mission to help safeguard the plant against catastrophe. Fighting Thursday prompted the shutdown of one reactor - underscoring the urgency of their task.
The 14-member delegation arrived in a convoy of SUVs and vans after months of negotiations to enable the experts to pass through the front lines. Speaking to reporters after leaving colleagues inside, IAEA director Rafael Grossi, said the agency was "not moving" from the plant from now on, and vowed Thursday a "continued presence" of agency experts.
Grossi said it was "obvious that the plant and the physical integrity of the plant has been violated several times" - but couldn't assess whether by chance or on purpose. "I will continue to be worried about the plant until we have a situation which is more stable," he said.
Meanwhile, Ukraine and Russia traded accusations over each others' actions around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Friday as a team of inspectors from the UN nuclear watchdog tried to check the safety of the facility and avert a potential disaster.
Ukraine's state nuclear company said the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission had not been allowed to enter the plant's crisis centre, where Ukraine says Russian troops are stationed, and would struggle to make an impartial assessment.
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Ukraine was continuing to shell the plant, raising the risk of a nuclear catastrophe.    -AP, REUTERS








