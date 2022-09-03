

Demonstrators stand with a giant leaving card, depicting an image Demonstrators stand with a giant leaving card, depicting an image of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson running away, outside of the entrance to Downing Street, the official residence of Britain's Prime Minister, in central London on September 2. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson will step down next Tuesday, handing the keys of 10 Downing Street to either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak after an internal Conservative party leadership contest. photo : AFP