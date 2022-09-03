Video
Myanmar junta jails former British envoy for one year: Diplomatic source

Published : Saturday, 3 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

YANGON, Sept 2: Myanmar's ruling military jailed on Friday a former British ambassador and her husband for a year each for breaching immigration rules, a junta spokesman said.
Vicky Bowman, who served as envoy from 2002 to 2006, was detained last month for failing to declare she was living at an address different from the one listed on her foreigner's registration certificate.
Htein Lin, a Myanmar national and prominent artist, was arrested for helping his wife reside at an address different to their registered home in commercial hub Yangon.
The couple, who have a daughter, could have been jailed for up to five years.
Since carrying out a coup last year, Myanmar's military has carried out a bloody clampdown on dissent and battled forces opposed to the takeover. Scores of foreign nationals have been caught up in the crackdown.
Local media said the hearing took place at a court inside Yangon's Insein prison.
A spokesperson for the United Kingdom's foreign ministry said it would "continue to support Ms Bowman and her family until their case is resolved".
Ties between Myanmar and its former colonial ruler Britain have soured since the military's takeover, with the junta this year criticising the UK's recent downgrading of its mission in the country as "unacceptable".
Before serving as ambassador, Bowman was the second secretary in the British embassy from 1990 to 1993.
She is now director at the Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business and is a fluent Burmese speaker.
Htein Lin took part in a 1988 student uprising against a former junta, and later spent years underground.
He was arrested in 1998 and imprisoned for allegedly opposing junta rule.
After he was freed in 2004, he came to the attention of then-ambassador Bowman for a series of paintings he completed in jail using smuggled materials.
She persuaded him to let her take the politically sensitive artwork, which depicted his life behind bars, for his own security.
He later proposed to her during a holiday in Britain, and the pair married in 2006.
"The latest reports on the conviction of the former UK ambassador and her Burmese artist husband are extremely concerning," Amnesty International's deputy regional director for campaigns Ming Yu Hah said.    -AFP






