US says new Iran response on nuclear deal 'not constructive'

WASHINGTON, Sept 2: The United States said Thursday that a new response from Iran on reviving a landmark nuclear deal was "not constructive," a day after European mediators were hopeful at finally crossing the finish line.

It is the latest in a back and forth between the adversaries via the European Union, which in August broke a deadlock after a year and a half of slow-moving diplomacy.

The European Union put forward on August 8 what it called a final text to restore the 2015 nuclear accord, which was trashed by former US president Donald Trump.

Iran proposed changes to it -- largely accepted by the Europeans -- to which the United States issued a response through the mediators.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said earlier Thursday that Tehran sent another reply in response to the US position.

"We can confirm that we have received Iran's response through the EU," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said late Thursday in Washington.

"We are studying it and will respond through the EU, but unfortunately it is not constructive."

Kanani, quoted by the official IRNA news agency, had said that Iran was taking a "constructive approach" in its diplomacy. -AFP







