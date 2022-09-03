Video
Saturday, 3 September, 2022
India's port capacity has doubled in 8 years: Modi

Published : Saturday, 3 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

MANGALURU, Sept 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that port capacity in the country has doubled in the last eight years and stressed that infrastructure growth is key for development of a modern India.
Speaking at the launch of various development initiatives at a public meeting in Mangaluru, he said for a developed India, the manufacturing sector and 'Make in India' need to be expanded.
PM Modi spoke about the government's focus on infrastructure development.
The Prime Minister also said he is happy that the "double engine" government in Karnataka is working to fulfill the needs and aspirations of the people at a fast pace.
At the event, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation for mechanisation and industrialisation projects worth around INR 3,800 crore through a 'remote control'.
These included a project worth over INR 280 crore for mechanisation of Berth No. 14 for handling containers and other cargo undertaken by the New Mangalore Port Authority.
He also laid the foundation of five projects worth around INR 1,000 crore undertaken by the port.
The Prime Minister inaugurated two projects undertaken by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited - BS VI Upgradation Project and Sea Water Desalination Plant - worth INR 1,830 crore and INR 680 crore respectively.
The sea water desalination plant will help reduce dependency on fresh water and ensure regular supply of hydrocarbons and petrochemicals throughout the year, according to an official statement.
Having a capacity of 30 million litres per day (MLD), the plant converts seawater into water required for the refinery processes, the statement said.    -PTI


