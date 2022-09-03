Newcastle owners in 'scary' incident at Liverpool

LONDON, SEPT 2: Newcastle co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley narrowly escaped injury after being involved in a "scary" incident before their club's Premier League match at Liverpool on Wednesday.

Ghodoussi and Staveley were left shaken after a motorbike ridden by two men in balaclavas was driven towards pedestrians outside Anfield.

The married couple were almost hit by the motorbike, which, according to Merseyside Police, was believed to have been involved in a chase with an electric bike close to the Liverpool stadium.

"The bike flew right by us and could have hit us easily. It was a scary incident. Amanda was pretty shaken up but calmed down once we got inside the stadium," Ghodoussi told the Daily Mail on Friday. -AFP







