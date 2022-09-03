Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 September, 2022, 12:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Real Madrid tackle in-form Betis

Published : Saturday, 3 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142

MADRID, SEPT 2: Real Madrid put their perfect start to the season on the line this weekend against Real Betis, the only other La Liga team with a 100% record, before kicking off their Champions League defence.
Carlo Ancelotti's side top the table on goal difference above Copa del Rey holders Betis, who like Madrid have won their first three matches of the campaign.
Madrid will play at the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time this season on Saturday as renovation work continues on their iconic ground.
Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who was nominated for the UEFA player of the year prize won last week by team-mate Karim Benzema, expects Betis to give them a difficult afternoon.
"Betis play really well. Last season we had some tough games against them. They play good football, they've got loads of experience and we'll have to press them well, while being careful," said Courtois.
"It's going to be a good match. Then we've got the Champions League, so I hope we can keep winning with another victory in our first home game. It'll be tough, but we'll be ready."
Madrid, the record 14-time European champions, begin their European quest away to Scottish champions Celtic next Tuesday, while Betis visit HJK Helsinki in the Europa League. Barcelona appear to be hitting their stride, with Robert Lewandowski striking twice in each of the past two outings following a goalless draw on the opening weekend.
Having finally been cleared to make his Barca debut in the 4-0 win over Real Valladolid, France defender Jules Kounde could line up against his former club Sevilla on Saturday.  Both clubs will hope to fare better in this season's Champions League after failing to advance from the group phase last year.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier League clubs shatter spending record in £1.9bn spree
Newcastle owners in 'scary' incident at Liverpool
Milan clubs face off with one eye on Champions League
Liverpool eye derby delight, Arsenal aim to extend perfect start
Real Madrid tackle in-form Betis
Nadal overcomes freak self-inflicted injury
Struggling Roy left out of England's T20 World Cup squad
England committed to Pakistan tour despite flooding


Latest News
Tea workers eagerly waiting to sit with PM
Two killed in Meherpur lightning strike
Tourist drowns in Jaflong
Russia scraps gas pipeline reopening, stoking European fuel fears
Dhaka’s air quality turns ‘moderate’
Chattogram University teacher killed in road accident
Sheikh Hasina Gold Cup Football Tournament launched in Bhola
Serena falls in 3rd round of US Open, retirement expected
Snake bite kills man in Panchagarh
Teacher electrocuted in Noakhali
Most Read News
Youth caught while selling girl at prostitution alluring to marry her
Bangladesh allocates Tk 1.40 crore in aid for flood-hit Pakistan
India to commission its first home-made aircraft carrier Friday
Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 3 years for voting fraud
NID services under Home Ministry will affect EC activities: CEC
Hematology Dept of BSMMU opens six clinics
IGP doesn't want to blame US admn for imposing sanction on him
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen speaking at a programme
Bangladesh will not go the Sri Lanka way
4 sentenced to death, 2 get life term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft