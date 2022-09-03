Video
England committed to Pakistan tour despite flooding

Published : Saturday, 3 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142

LONDON, SEPT 2: The England and Wales Cricket Board are committed to the forthcoming T20 tour of Pakistan despite the flooding that has ravaged the country.
England have not played in Pakistan since 2005 due to security concerns and pulled out of a planned series last year at short notice.
The Pakistan Cricket Board were furious with that decision, making England's visit for a seven-match T20 series starting on September 20 even more significant for relations between the countries.
Matches are due to be held in Karachi and Lahore, with no changes currently planned despite the worst floods in Pakistani history, which have left a death toll of 1,200 and rising and a third of the country under water.
Asked about the situation on Friday, Rob Key, managing director of men's cricket at the ECB, said: "It's a moving picture at the moment, there's been a hell of a lot of communication between people out there and the ECB, the PCA (Professional Cricketers' Association).
"But it's a trip we're desperate to go on and it's going to take a lot for us not to get out there.
"I think hopefully us going out there and playing will be a positive for what's been a pretty harrowing time for the people of that country.
"I'm really looking forward to getting out there."     -AFP


