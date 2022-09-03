BD U-17 football team off to Sri Lanka  

Bangladesh U-17 football team left here for Sri Lanka on Friday to take part in the SAFF U-17 championship scheduled to be held from September 5-14 in Colombo.

A total of six teams -- host Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh, defending champions India, Nepal and Bhutan -- split into two groups, will compete in the regional tournament.

Bangladesh, which pitted in group A along with Sri Lanka and Maldives, will start their tournament campaign taking on Sri Lanka in one of the opening day's matches on September 5 and meet Maldives in their second and last group match on September 7.

The top two teams from each group will play the cross semifinals on September 12 while the final of the tournament is slated on September 14.

All the matches will be held at Racecourse Int'l Stadium in Colombo.



Bangladesh U-17 team: Mohammad Asif, Mohammad Sohanur Rahman, Ismail Hossain Mahin, Parvej Ahmed, Imran Khan (captain), Ashikur Rahman, Siam Omit, Ratul, Sirajul Islam Rana, Chandon Roy, Nazmul Huda Faysal, Swopon Hossen, Sojol Tripura, Saiful Islam, Iftiar Hossain, Samuel Raksam, Mithu Chowdhury, Rubel Shaikh, Mursed Ali, Mirajul Islam, Mohammed Nazim Uddin, Sree Sumon Soren and Moltagim Alam Hemel.

Officials: Mohidur Rahman Miraj (team leader), Mohammad Atiqur Rahaman (team manager), Paul Thomas Smalley (technical director/ head coach), Abul Hossain (assistant coach), Mehedi Hasan Siddiqui (assistant coach), Sayeed Hassan Kanan (goalkeeping coach), Saeed Hasan (translator/media officer) and Yusuf Ali (physiotherapist). -BSS











