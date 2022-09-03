Women's football team leaves for Nepal today

The Bangladesh national women's football team will leave here for Nepal today (Saturday) to take part in the SAFF Women's Championship scheduled to be held from September 6-19 in Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal.

Apart from host Nepal, six more countries -- India, Bangladesh, the Maldives, Pakistan, Bhutan and Sri Lanka -- split into two groups, will compete in the regional tournament.

India are the defending champions of the championship and won the highest numbers (four times) of SAFF trophies.

Bangladesh, which pitted at Group A along with India, Pakistan and the Maldives, will start their tournament campaign taking on the Maldives on September 7, play the second group match against Pakistan on September 10 and face India in their third and last group match on September 13.

After the group phase matches the top two teams from each group will play the cross semifinals on September 16 while the final of the championship is slated for September 19. All the matches will be played at Dasarath Rangasala Stadium.



Bangladesh women's team: Rupna Chakma, Etie Rani, Sathi Biswas, Masura Parvin, Mossammat Akhi Khatun, Shamsunnahar, Sheuli Azim, Nilufa Yesmin Nila, Anai Mogini, Maria Manda (vice-captain), Monika Chakma, Shamsunnahar, Sohagi Kisku, Sapna Rani, Ritu Porna Chakma, Sanjida Akhter, Marzia, Sabina Khatun (captain), Srimoti Krishnarani Sarkar, Mosammat Sirat Jahan Shopna, Tohura Khatun, Anuching Mogini and Sajeda Khatun.

Team's officials: Zakir Hossain Chowdhury (team leader), Mohammad Nurul Islam (assistant team leader), Tipu Sultan (assistant team leader), Amirul Islam (team manager), Golam Robbani (head coach), Mahbubur Rahman Litu (assistant coach), Mahmuda Akter (assistant coach), Trishna Chakma (assistant coach), Masud Ahamad (goalkeeping coach) Khalid Mahmud (media manager) and Laizu Yeasmin Lipa (physiotherapist). -BSS









