Saturday, 3 September, 2022, 12:11 PM
Sports

Zia shares 3rd position after 6th round

Published : Saturday, 3 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183

GM Ziaur Rahman Zia shared the third position along with other 13 players with 4.5 after the sixth round games of 22nd Dubai Open Chess tournament being held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said a press release.
IM Mohammad Fahad Rahman and FM Mehdi Hasan Parag secured 3.5 points each, FM Tahsin Tazwar Zia collected three points and FM Taibur Rahman bagged 2.5 points from six matches after the sixth round games held on Thursday last evening.
In sixth round matches, GM Zia beat GM Raja Rithvik R of India, IM Fahad defeated IM Manish Anto Cristiano of India, FM Parag split point with IM Dushyant Sharma of India, FM Tahsin beat Ahmed Fareed of the United Arab Emirates and FM Taibur split point with Raji Sayel Abu Azizah of Palestine.
The seventh round matches start this (Friday) evening with GM Zia scheduled to meet GM Iniyan P of India, IM Fahad faces with FM Parag, FM Tahsin takes on S Rohit of India and FM Taibur competes against Sabirova Shakhnoza of Uzbekistan.     -BSS


