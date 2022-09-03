One out of 10 women in the dark about Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome: Experts

Participants in a seminar at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) said that one in every 10 women in the world suffers from polycystic ovarian syndrome or PCOS. Women between 15 and 45 years of reproductive age usually suffer from this disease. However, among the victims, the number of girls aged 15 to 20 years is more. This disease is one of the causes of infant and maternal mortality in the country.

These data were presented at a scientific seminar organized on the occasion of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Awareness Month at (BSMMU).

The seminar was organized by Bangladesh Endocrine Society. This year's theme is 'PCOS is a hormonal problem'. Know, get treatment.'

It is said in the seminar that PCOS plays a major role in increasing chronic non-communicable diseases including diabetes, hepatitis-B, hepatitis-C, infertility, uterine cancer. In this situation, doctors consider it important to control weight, change diet and lead a controlled life.

Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor of BSMMU, said, "PCOS is one of the causes of multiple diseases in women. A controlled lifestyle including weight loss is essential to control PCOS. Many people suffer from various diseases. By looking at some symptoms and through specific tests, it will be known which is polycystic and which is hormonal disease. If you take treatment accordingly, you can recover. Polycystic is a hormonal disease.

