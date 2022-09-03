Video
Don’t shoot innocent people, Fakhrul tells police

Published : Saturday, 3 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 150
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Nationalist Party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir condoles family members of Narayanganj Juba Dal activist Shaon Pradhan who was killed during Thursday's clash between police and BNP activists, in the city on Friday. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir called upon the police not to comply with the order of the government to kill the people of the country.
Mirza Fakhrul has made the comment in front of the late Juba Dal activist Shaon Mahmud's house in Narayanganj.
He said, "The fascist government taken away voting right, democratic right and freedom speech of the people. Now they ordered police to kill them, who raise voice against the oppression of the government."
"According to the government order police open fire in the peaceful processions marking BNP's 44th founding anniversary," said Fakhrul and added, "This killing cannot stop the mass movement against the Awami League government. But it will accelerate the downfall of the illegal government."
"Police attacked our leaders and activists at Sirajganj, Netrokona, Narail, Cumilla and many other districts of the country. At the programme of our founding anniversary in Narayanganj they kill our Jubadal activist Shaon Mahmud. Few days ago they kill our leaders in Feni." said the BNP leader.
Mentioning the comment of Narayanganj Police Super Golam Mostafa Russell that, "late Shaon Mahmud is not a BNP activist." Fakhrul Islam said, "We agree, Shaon was not a BNP activist. Now answer, who gave you the right to kill an innocent person?    
Mentioning that, "BNP leaders sacrifice their lives not for their personal interests," he said, "They sacrifice to bring back democracy in the country and restore freedom of speech of the people. We are ready to sacrifice more until establish peoples government in the country."
He told police not to obey any order of the government which goes against the people's interest and said, "We urge all of you to make no bar on BNP to hold peaceful political programme across the country. Because we are not your enemy and it is also your duty to ensure freedom of the country."
"On behalf of the our party Chairman Khaleda Zia and Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman we came here to stand beside the family of our late Juba Dal leader Shaon Mahmud," said BNP Secretary General.  
He also demanded immediate withdrawal of false cases and unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and 35 lakh  BNP leaders and activists.







