BNP resumes arson terrorism: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has resumed its arson terrorism like the one it carried out in 2013-14.

"We are concerned that they (BNP) want to repeat the arson attack, terrorism and bombing it carried out in 2013-14," he told reporters after addressing an international conference at Nawab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban of Dhaka University here.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the BNP leaders and workers usually try to get media coverage by attacking on and fighting with police.

He said whenever the BNP men come to the streets in the name of movement, they get involved in clashes with police for media coverage.

"If you attack the police, will not the police personnel protect themselves? They will definitely protect themselves," he added.

The AL general secretary said the BNP leaders know it will not be possible to oust the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina government through elections and that is why they are trying to make elections questionable.

He said the BNP workers are no longer activists as they have turned into offenders.

"Is it police's fault to nab those who are accused in terrorist cases? Even those who do bad things and commit offences despite belonging to Awami League will not be spared. The Prime Minister has repeatedly said this. She has taken 'zero tolerance' in this regard," Quader said.

Replying to a question, he said: "I will not attack proactively. But, if I am attacked by them, I must fight back to protect myself. The AL will reply to this by involving the country's people".

Earlier, Quader spoke as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the three-day International Conference on Environmental Protection for Sustainable Development organised by Forest and Environment Affairs Subcommittee of Bangladesh Awami League at Nawab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban.

Chaired by subcommittee chairman Dr Khondoker Bazlul Hoque, the ceremony was addressed, among others, by Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shariar Alam, Deputy Minister for Education Barrister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury and subcommittee member secretary Delwar Hossain. -BSS











