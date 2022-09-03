Video
Saturday, 3 September, 2022
Back Page

Covid: 1 dies, 214 new cases reported

Published : Saturday, 3 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The country reported one more Covid-linked death and 214 cases in 24 hours to Friday morning.
With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,326 and caseload to 2,012,376, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case test positivity rate rose to 5.68 percent from Thursday's 5.46 percent as 3,768 samples were tested. The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 percent. However, the recovery rate rose to 97.25 percent.
In August, the country reported 32 Covid-linked deaths and 6,689 cases. Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.     -UNB


