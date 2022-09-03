Wife accuses cricketer Al-Amin of torture for dowry

Cricketer Al-Amin Hossain has been charged in a criminal case by his wife with torturing, assaulting and driving her out with their children for dowry.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan on Friday admitted the charges pressed by Ishrat Jahan, the wife, and ordered Mirpur Model Police Station Sub-Inspector Md Sohel Rana to investigate than and file a report on Sept 21, Sub-Inspector Sheikh Rakibul Islam said.

Police recorded the case on Friday after Ishrat visited the station on Thursday. She alleged in the case that Al-Amin had been torturing her physically and mentally for quite some time. He beat her up in a bloody assault on Aug 25 for Tk 2 million in dowry, according to the charges.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Ishrat said this was not the first time she contacted police for help. She had earlier filed a general diary.

"Now he has driven me out after beating me up. Where'll I go with my two children? This is why I've come here."

She also alleged Al-Amin had an affair with a woman and he claimed he had married that woman. "I didn't see any proof of his claim, but a photo of the marriage," said Ishrat, adding Al-Amin used to bring the woman home. Speaking to bdnews24.com, Al-Amin refuted the allegation of assault for dowry.

"The question of beating her up doesn't arise. People disagree on many things when they live together. She demanded that I transfer the ownership of a flat to her, but I didn't agree. We had a quarrel over that. It was nothing that warranted a police complaint. I think neighbours instigated her to go to the police station."

-bdnews24.com








