Saturday, 3 September, 2022, 12:10 PM
‘Anti-liberation forces at play’: IGP Benazir speaks out on US sanctions

Published : Saturday, 3 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182

NEW YORK, Sept 2: Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed has for the first time addressed the sanctions that were imposed on him by the United States for alleged human rights abuses during his time as chief of the Rapid Action Battalion.
Raising questions about the sanctions at an event in New York on Thursday, Benazir said, "They [the US] alleged that 600 people have gone missing under the RAB's watch since 2009. But I joined the force in 2015. So why am I included in the list?"
"I don't want to blame the US administration or Americans because this was done by those who did not support Bangabandhu [Sheikh Mujibur Rahman] in the 1970 elections and opposed the Liberation War of 1971.
The 'anti-liberation clique' had been pushing for several years to have the RAB and its representative sanctioned by the US, according to Benazir.
"That quarter hired four lobbying firms at a cost of $25 million annually. Those firms have been trying for three consecutive years to get the so-called sanctions imposed."
On Dec 10, 2021, Washington imposed sanctions on seven RAB officials, including the force's former head Benazir, citing 'serious human rights abuses'.
In response, Dhaka summoned the US ambassador to express its dissatisfaction with the decision. But Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen later said it would require a lengthy process for the US to lift the sanctions. The move had cast doubts over Benazir's ability to travel to the US in future. But he is currently in New York as part of a Bangladeshi delegation led by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan for the United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit.
The summit was held at the UN Headquarters from Aug 31 to Sept 1.
After participating in the event, the IGP attended a civic reception organised by the Bangladeshi diaspora in New York. United States Awami League leader Hindal Qadir Bappa presided over the event organized under the banner of the United States Citizens Committee. Consul General of Bangladesh in New York Munirul Islam was also on the stage.
When the sanctions against the RAB were announced last year, the US Treasury Department said there were "widespread allegations of serious human rights abuses" by the force amid the Bangladesh government's war on drugs. This, according to Washington, threatened US national security interests by "undermining the rule of law, human rights and fundamental freedoms, and Bangladesh's economic progress".    -bdnews24.com


