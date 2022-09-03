Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 September, 2022, 12:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Dhaka urges UN to address root causes of fragility in conflict affected countries

Published : Saturday, 3 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 191

Bangladesh has urged the United Nations (UN) to address the root causes and drivers of fragility in the conflict affected countries and extending support to the national actors in developing their capacities to deliver basic services, create economic opportunities and implement necessary governance reforms.
"A coherent and coordinated approach is needed between all actors including UN Police, UN Country team and agencies and relevant national authorities," said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.
The Minister was speaking at the high-level meeting on "Fostering sustainable peace and development through United Nations policing" held during the third UN Chiefs of Police Summit (UNCOPS 2022) at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday.
"As a proud member of the UN Police since 1989, we reiterate our commitment to contribute to any UNPOL initiative for the promotion of sustainable peace and development" he said.
Mentioning that the security and development are interdependent and mutually reinforcing, he said UN peace operations should strive for a balanced and coherent approach for maintaining peace and security in order to facilitate development activities.
The Home Minister emphasized on the role of UN Policing in the Security Sector Reform and strengthening rule of law as per mandate.
He underscored the importance of Specialized Police Teams (SPTs).
The Minister appreciated the efforts to increase the number of women in police deployments and senior positions in UN peacekeeping.
He also expressed Bangladesh's readiness to contribute competent female police officers and well-equipped police units for furthering this goal.
 The Home Minister emphasized on transitioning to renewable energy sources and natural fiber-based products to reduce the environmental hazards.
 "This will also leave a positive legacy for sustainable development tin host countries," he added.
Bangladesh along with Italy leads a Group of Friends that advocates for reducing environmental footprint in the field through implementation of UN's Environmental Strategy.
The Home Minister was accompanied by the Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations, Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith and the Inspector General of Bangladesh Police Dr. Benazir Ahmed, said the Bangladesh Mission in the UN.
Later, the Home Minister held a bilateral meeting with the Deputy Executive Director of UN Women Anita Bhatia at the Permanent Mission premises.
During the meeting the DED commended Bangladesh for its leadership in women's issues, including in Women Peace and Security agenda and in introducing gender responsive budgeting.
They discussed about possible cooperation in addressing violence against women including cyber violence through capacity building and awareness raising programmes and increasing participation of women in UN peacekeeping operations.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One out of 10 women in the dark about Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome: Experts
Don’t shoot innocent people, Fakhrul tells police
BNP resumes arson terrorism: Quader
Covid: 1 dies, 214 new cases reported
Wife accuses cricketer Al-Amin of torture for dowry
Dr Selina Hayat Ivy inaugurates the farmers market
‘Anti-liberation forces at play’: IGP Benazir speaks out on US sanctions
Dhaka urges UN to address root causes of fragility in conflict affected countries


Latest News
Tea workers eagerly waiting to sit with PM
Two killed in Meherpur lightning strike
Tourist drowns in Jaflong
Russia scraps gas pipeline reopening, stoking European fuel fears
Dhaka’s air quality turns ‘moderate’
Chattogram University teacher killed in road accident
Sheikh Hasina Gold Cup Football Tournament launched in Bhola
Serena falls in 3rd round of US Open, retirement expected
Snake bite kills man in Panchagarh
Teacher electrocuted in Noakhali
Most Read News
Youth caught while selling girl at prostitution alluring to marry her
Bangladesh allocates Tk 1.40 crore in aid for flood-hit Pakistan
India to commission its first home-made aircraft carrier Friday
Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 3 years for voting fraud
NID services under Home Ministry will affect EC activities: CEC
Hematology Dept of BSMMU opens six clinics
IGP doesn't want to blame US admn for imposing sanction on him
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen speaking at a programme
Bangladesh will not go the Sri Lanka way
4 sentenced to death, 2 get life term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft