

The Purloined Letter and Lacan’s Linguistic Unconscious

In explaining this story, Jacques Lacan continues his discussion (Seminar on "The Purloined Letter") based primarily on two Freudian theories. The first one is Freud's Theory of Repression, and the other is the Theory of Repetition Compulsion. And with these theories, Lacan incorporated the thought of the Swiss linguist Ferdinand de Saussure into his interpretation.

Before proceeding to the Lacanian analysis, let's, for a while, have our eyes on the summary of the story.

The story consists of only six characters- The King, the Queen, Minister, Police Inspector, Detective Dupin, and the Narrator himself. The Queen was reading a letter. Although the author gives us no hint about the contents of the letter, it's quite clear that this letter is highly confidential and the Queen's honor would be at stake if the letter gets leaked as it could take the lid off some darkest parts of her life.

When the Queen was absorbed in her correspondence, the King entered. Queen hastily put the letter upside down on the table. But the recipient's name remains visible. At that very moment, the minister entered. The minister saw the recipient's name and handwriting on the letter and guessed outright who the author was. In addition to that, Queen's worried expression reinforced his ideation. As a result, he realized that this was the perfect opportunity to blackmail the Queen. None of these things caught the eyes of the King. Minister then removed the letter from the table while talking to the King and placed an official letter instead. Queen saw everything and did not dare to say anything out of fear of getting caught by the King.

Helpless, Queen approached the Chief Police Inspector of Paris. In the absence of the minister, the inspector ransacked his entire house but found no trace of the letter. Finally, the police went to Detective Dupin's house. Hearing everything and analyzing the minister in various ways, Dupin realized that the devious minister would not keep the letter in a secret place where everyone would go looking for it. Then one day, following this thought, Dupin removed the letter from the minister's office and wrote two lines of Criebillon ("a scheme so hateful, if it is not worthy of Atreus, is worthy of Thyestes") on a similar piece of paper mentioning who was the second abductor of the letter.

It should be noted here that the contents of the letter are unknown. According to Jacques Lacan, this letter is a signifier. But signifier to what? Before going any further, it would be worthwhile to understand some things. All the desires of our minds that we fail to turn into reality get dissolved into our Unconscious. But they often want to come to reality even though they seem to be stuck in there. In this case, the 'Resistance' of the conscious mind plays a vital role. Freud illustrates the point with a nifty example.

In Freud's words:

''Suppose that here in this hall and in this audience, whose exemplary stillness and attention I cannot sufficiently commend, there is an individual who is creating a disturbance, and, by his ill-bred laughing, talking, by scraping his feet, distracts my attention from my task. I explain that I cannot go on with my lecture under these conditions, and thereupon several strong men among you get up, and, after a short struggle, eject the disturber of the peace from the hall. He is now "repressed," and I can continue my lecture. But in order that the disturbance may not be repeated, in case the man who has just been thrown out attempts to force his way back into the room, the gentlemen who have executed my suggestion take their chairs to the door and establish themselves there as a "resistance," to keep up the repression.''

( Freud, 1910)

So, what is the relationship between language and the unconscious? We often mistake the exact word we want to use for another word while speaking. For example, one may intend to say to someone 'don't get worried' but mistakenly says 'don't get weary'. We call it a slip of tongue. 'Parapraxis' is the name Freud coined for these kinds of involuntary mistakes. These involuntary mistakes are actually a detour adopted by the repressed wishes within the Unconscious despite the resistance of the Ego and Super-ego. So, while speaking, such unintentional words immediately emerge from the unconscious state of mind. Then it appears that there are two types of discoures of a subject: the discourse of his conscious ego, and the discourse of the 'Other'.

Source: THE LACANIAN SUBJECT-BETWEEN LANGUAGE AND JOUISSANCE, Bruce Fink, 1995



This 'Other' is not 'only-subjective'. It is written with the capital 'O' in English. When Lacan says 'The Unconscious is the discourse of the Other', he means that this Other, which Freud identified as the Unconscious, is an agency outside the ego. Lacan merely unveiled the linguistic form of this Unconscious.



The Purloined Letter and Lacan’s Linguistic Unconscious

As a result, our uncontrollable desires are mainly expressed in the form of language. But these desires don't just settle in the unconscious, they choose a signifier as their counterpart. In this story, the letter is the signifier of such repressed desires. The theft of the letter in the same manner over and over again can be conceived as Freud's Repetition Compulsion which is the compulsion to repeat to actualize a repressed desire.

It's important to note that this signifier is mobile and that the meanings it conveys vary depending on the context. With the change of hands, its meaning is also changing. The letter, for the queen, was confidential and she wanted to safeguard it from being divulged. In the hand of the minister, the letter signifies the will of the minister to subdue the Queen, and in the case of Dupin, he would get some money and also settle with the minister on some old conflict.

All this is controlled by the moving letter, the material representative of the symbolic order. The letter is not only a symbol of a particular individual's repressed desire but also functions as a regulator of interpersonal action. With the change of hand comes a change of signifier's role as well as a change of power. The power of this signifier is vested in the person to whom the letter is addressed. As a result of such cyclic transfer, this symbolic order is controlling the actions of the three persons (Queen, Minister, Dupin) through an interpersonal relationship.

"If what Freud discovered, and rediscovers ever more abruptly, has a meaning, it is that the signifier's displacement determines subjects' acts, destiny, refusals, blindnesses, success, and fate, regardless of their innate gifts and instruction, and regardless of their character or sex; .."( Lacan, 1966)

So what happened to the letter in the end? Did it finally reach the hands of the Queen? Though, Poe didn't mention anything about it, according to Lacan, it is of no problem because "a letter always arrives at its destination". This is hard to concieve! We have heard about so many cases where letters go to the wrong address. So, what did Lacan mean by that? Slavoj Zizek came up with a brilliant answer to this. He reminds us of Louis Althusser's Theory of Interpellation (Interpellation is a 'process' by which we internalize different ideas and cultures and eventually claim them as 'ours') and says that it does not matter whether the address is correct or not, each recipient believes at the imaginary level that the letter has reached him as if he was the desired-owner.

Dr Shiblee Shahed is a Public Health specialist, researcher, poet, and translator













