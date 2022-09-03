Even in sorrow…

Video
Literature

Published : Saturday, 3 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Rubab Abdullah (Shukla)

I remember my good times with you,
Though .
Reality shreds the illusion of eternal romance.

There is a sadness over me, a helplessness over me.
Every relationship now is as fragile as a wine glass.
There is a weeping in my eyes, a thumping in my heart,
tears stream down my cheeks.

I stand by the bedroom window, I dipped my index finger into the water jar
containing the money plant on the windowsill, and feeling its roots quiver.

I am pining for your presence, as only you could rekindle in me
the flame of joy that once burned so brightly.

Rubab Abdullah is a Bangladeshi-American Poet


« PreviousNext »

