

Even in sorrow…

Though .

Reality shreds the illusion of eternal romance.



There is a sadness over me, a helplessness over me.

Every relationship now is as fragile as a wine glass.

There is a weeping in my eyes, a thumping in my heart,

tears stream down my cheeks.



I stand by the bedroom window, I dipped my index finger into the water jar

containing the money plant on the windowsill, and feeling its roots quiver.



I am pining for your presence, as only you could rekindle in me

the flame of joy that once burned so brightly.



Rubab Abdullah is a Bangladeshi-American Poet











